Liverpool are planning to splash the cash on Vinicius Junior in the summer transfer window to replace a key Anfield star, according to a report, with Real Madrid’s stance on the future of the Brazil international forward revealed.

Madrid and Liverpool are two of the biggest clubs in the world and are determined to have a successful 2025/26 campaign. While Madrid, under new manager Xabi Alonso, are keen on reclaiming their LaLiga and Champions League crowns, Liverpool are aiming to win the Premier League title for the second season in a row under boss Arne Slot.

Both Liverpool and Madrid have been active in the summer transfer window and have brought in reinforcements.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen and Alvaro Carreras have joined Madrid this summer, with Franco Mastantuono set to link up with Alonso’s squad in August when he turns 18.

Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Armin Pecsi, Freddie Woodman and Giorgi Mamardashvili are the new players in Slot’s Liverpool squad.

Liverpool manager Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes are not done yet, though, with a Real Madrid-centric news outlet claiming that the Premier League champions have set their eyes on an ambitious move for Vinicius Junior.

The headline in Defensa Central’s report has claimed that ‘Liverpool offers Madrid 130 million to sign’ Vinicius Junior, who was named The Best FIFA Men’s Player in December 2024 after missing out on the Ballon d’Or award to Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

The report has claimed that Liverpool are ‘considering making an offer’ for the Brazil international forward if they sell Luis Diaz.

The Merseyside are ‘willing’ to pay €100million (£87m, $117m) in fixed fee for Vinicius Junior, with €30million (£26m, $30m) in bonuses.

Liverpool are said to view the 25-year-old as a potential replacement for Diaz, who is on the radar of Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

Diaz is said to have agreed personal terms with Bayern, with the Colombia international winger not happy with talks over a new deal with Liverpool.

Real Madrid stance on selling Vinicius Junior – report

Vinicius Junior is a world-class forward who has been a huge success at Madrid.

The 25-year-old has won LaLiga thrice and the Champions League on two occasions with Los Blancos so far in his career.

Vinicius Junior is a goal machine, having found the back of the net 106 times and registering 83 assists in 322 appearances for Madrid.

It is going to be very hard for Liverpool to convince Madrid to sell Vinicius Junior this summer, especially for the sum that they are proposing.

According to Defensa Central, Madrid do not want to sell the winger, who is out of contract at the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2027.

Los Blancos are trying to convince Vinicius Junior to sign a new contract and want him to extend his current deal as soon as possible.

Another Spanish media outlet, though, has claimed that Madrid have put their plans for a new deal for Vinicius Junior on hold for now.

That claim has been backed by Spanish journalist Jorge C Picon, who has reported on X that no announcement on a new deal for Vinicius Junior will be made this summer.

