Liverpool have received a massive boost in their quest to complete a blockbuster signing, with a startling report staggeringly claiming that a Real Madrid superstar is ready to move to Anfield, as TEAMtalk analyses whether Reds manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes should go all out for him.

Real Madrid dealt Liverpool a huge blow at the end of last season when they signed Trent Alexander-Arnold. Los Blancos are keen on securing the services of Ibrahima Konate when his current contract at the defending Premier League champions runs out at the end of next season, too.

Liverpool duo Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch are also on Real Madrid’s radar, but the Premier League club now have a chance to sign a top star from the Spanish outfit.

According to TBR, Madrid could sell Vinicius Junior at the end of the season, with Liverpool among the clubs that have been ‘informed’ about the situation.

Madrid want Vinicius Junior to sign a new contract by the end of the season and have told the Brazil international forward that ‘he will be sold’ if he does not do so, with the star’s current deal expiring in 2027.

Los Blancos are ready to pay Vinicius Junior €20million (£17.5m, $23.6m) per year but the Brazil international wants €30m (£26.2m, $35.4m) per season, including bonuses.

Vinicius Junior is not guaranteed a place in Madrid manager Xabi Alonso’s starting line-up and looked upset when he was taken off in the second half against Espanyol in LaLiga last weekend.

According to TBR, Chelsea and Manchester City ‘have been told that Vinicius could be open to a move to the Premier League if such an opportunity arose’, with Arsenal, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich also ‘informed about the ongoing situation’

The headline in the report claims that Vinicius Junior is ‘open to Premier League move with Arsenal and Liverpool among clubs alerted’.

TBR journalist Graeme Bailey added: “Florentino Perez loves Vinicius Junior, but there are concerns within the club about whether he is going to sign this new deal.

“It is hard to imagine Vinicius not being at Madrid, but sources are insisting this possibility.

“The coming months are going to be intriguing but the basic point is that Real won’t allow him to go into the final 12 months of his deal and potentially look at a free transfer.”

Liverpool should go all out for Vinicius Junior

While Liverpool have one of the deadliest attacking units in the world, the defending Premier League champions should not pass up the chance to sign Vinicius Junior next summer.

Cody Gakpo, Rio Ngumoha and Federico Chiesa are the three left-wingers in the Liverpool squad, while Hugo Ekitike is also able to play out wide.

Liverpool have high hopes for Ngumoha, but he is still only 17, while Vinicius Junior has already proved himself to be world-class and would be ready to make an immediate impact at Liverpool.

While there is an argument to be made that next summer Liverpool’s priority should be to sign a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah on the right wing, given how the Reds splashed the cash in the summer of 2025, they could sign two wingers – one for each flank – at the end of the season, especially if they win the Premier League and the Champions League in the 2025/26 campaign.

Vinicius Junior is only 25, and his best years are ahead of him. A three-time LaLiga and two-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, the Brazil international would make Liverpool an even fearsome team than they are right now.

During his time at Madrid so far, the Brazilian has scored 108 goals and given 85 assists in 328 appearances.

Ousmane Dembele may have won the 2025 Ballon d’Or for his heroics with Paris Saint-Germain last season, but Vinicius Junior is still officially the best player in the world after being named The Best FIFA Men’s Player in December 2024.

