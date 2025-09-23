Liverpool fans have been left up in arms by what happened to Virgil van Dijk at the 69th Ballon d’Or awards ceremony in Paris on Monday evening, feeling the elevated status of a former Manchester United man proves why players from the Premier League struggle to win the award.

The Liverpool skipper does not have the best of luck when it comes to football’s most prestigious individual award, finishing an unfortunate second in 2019 to serial winner Lionel Messi in the year the Merseyside giants lifted a sixth Champions League crown. And while this year he was not expected to be in contention for the top prize, it was felt by Reds supporters that the captain fantastic did at least deserve to push the top 10.

A stellar season for the experienced defender helped the Reds clinch the 2025 Premier League title with ease, with Van Dijk‘s imperial performances at the back very much central to that success.

The towering Dutchman’s presence at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris on Monday night raised hopes that another top 10 finish for the 34-year-old could be on the cards.

However, fans were left staggered when Van Dijk could only finish 28th – three from the bottom – and supporters were quick to display their displeasure at what feels like a huge slap in the face.

Expressing their anger on X, one fan reasoned: “Might be the biggest joke of the whole ceremony. There were not ten better players than Virgil Van Dijk last season, let alone 27.”

Another branded the decision a disgrace, commenting: “Virgil Van Dijk being ranked 28th is an absolute disgrace.

“Who are these journalists, they know nothing about football. Gyokeres finished 15th; he shouldn’t have been on this list!”

A third supporter replied: “If there are 27 footballers in the world better than Van Dijk, I have been watching a different sport!”

A fourth chimed: “If you hadn’t already realised how pointless the Ballon d’Or has become, Virgil van Dijk has just placed 28th.

“Best defender in the world, second best player last year for the Premier League champions and captained that side.”

Liverpool issue SIX-word response as Mo Salah breaks personal Ballon d'Or record

Former Man Utd player finishes above Van Dijk in Ballon d’Or voting

While the fact that Ousmane Dembele won the award did not seem to irk fans, beating another of their superstars, Mo Salah, who finished fourth, supporters continued to voice their displeasure at Van Dijk’s lowly billing.

“Van Dijk finishing 28th in Ballon d’Or rankings tells you everything you need to know about how meritless this trophy has become,” another chipped in.

Another supporter couldn’t help but laugh at seeing how former Manchester United player Scott McTominay was ranked above Van Dijk.

And while the Scotland midfielder has taken his game on to another level in Italy, helping Napoli win the Serie A title and showing the Red Devils what they are missing, fans were still left up in arms by the decision.

“Seeing Scott McTominay over Van Dijk in rankings is the lowest this sport has gone,” said one fan. “This award has been a disgrace lately. Just look at the players above Van Dijk,” fumed another.

It is worth noting at this stage that the 2024 award was collected by a Premier League player in Manchester City’s Rodri, though the Spaniard was the first English-based player to be bestowed the honour since Michael Owen in 2001.

And finally, another was raging at Declan Rice’s high placing, commenting: “Declan Rice is a better footballer than Virgil Van Dijk pretty much sums up why this award isn’t worth a carrot.”

A third Liverpool player, Alexis Mac Allister, finished 22nd.

