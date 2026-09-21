Virgil van Dijk confirms ‘massive’ retirement decision in bad news for Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk has publicly commented on the “massive decision” he’s made that affects Liverpool, and not in a good way.

Van Dijk may well be 35 years of age, but he remains one of the Premier League and world football’s best centre-halves.

The Dutch colossus is clearly enjoying his new partnership with Jeremy Jacquet, with the Frenchman along with Ronald Araujo helping Liverpool to keep three successive clean sheets in the league.

Van Dijk was given the night off when the Reds faced Tottenham in the League Cup. That sort of rest was once alien to Van Dijk, though could become increasingly common to ensure he remains fit and available in his advancing years.

From a Liverpool perspective, the ideal time for Van Dijk to rest would be during the international breaks.

Indeed, many players, even those at the top of the game, retire from international football in their early-thirties, never mind mid-thirties.

However, Van Dijk – who is the captain of the Netherlands – has decided to continue on for his country after conversations with new head coach, Xavi.

While that’s obviously excellent news for Dutch fans, it’s less positive for the Reds who might have to grow accustomed to seeing Van Dijk miss more than just a League Cup game here and there.

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Van Dijk soldiers on for the Netherlands

In quotes carried by James Pearce, Van Dijk explained: “It was a massive decision [to continue with the Netherlands].

“I had to feel the confidence and the combination of respect and joy and everything I wanted.

“That was from the first second the case, so the conversation [with Xavi] didn’t need to be that long. But it was very good. I am really looking forward to meeting up. Let’s make the next two years at least an amazing time.”

Much is being made of the ultra-impressive start Jacquet has made in England. The Frenchman even picked up the man of the match award for the part he played in Liverpool ending Bournemouth’s unbeaten run on Sunday.

But while Van Dijk is clearly thrilled with his new partner, he did urge both Jacquet and the media and fans alike to not get carried away too soon.

“He has had an excellent start, but we are only in September,” said Van Dijk. “I want him to keep working and keep learning. I am sure he will.

“There is a lot of praise and rightly so, but I know how it works when you play a game not at the standards you have set. So let’s just stay calm, and try and stay important for us.”

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