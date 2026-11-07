Andoni Iraola reaches decision on Liverpool giving Virgil van Dijk a new contract

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola has decided whether club captain Virgil van Dijk should be given a contract extension at Anfield, according to TEAMtalk transfer insider Graeme Bailey.

In April 2025, Van Dijk pledged his future to Liverpool by penning a new two-year deal designed to keep him on Merseyside until June 2027. The centre-back is the best-paid player at Liverpool, reportedly earning £350,000 a week.

Van Dijk is now 35 years old, but he remains a world-class defender.

Van Dijk is the main building block for everything Liverpool do well, and the glue that holds their backline together.

The Netherlands star has played a vital role in Jeremy Jacquet adapting swiftly to life in the Premier League and enjoying a great start to his Liverpool career.

Anfield chiefs are wary of handing ageing stars new contracts, particularly as Mohamed Salah left just one year after signing a fresh deal at the same time as Van Dijk.

Yet the latter is so important to Iraola and Liverpool that he will be offered a contract extension until at least 2028.

On the latest episode of our podcast, The TEAMtalk, I asked transfer correspondent Bailey whether Van Dijk is in line for fresh terms. He said: “Yeah, that is the talk at the moment. Obviously he’s out of contract in the summer, he’s gonna be another year older as well, James.

“He signed a huge contract back in 2025. Everyone thought this might be his final farewell tour, but he’s actually had a very good season.

“It’s part of the reason why we’re seeing Jeremy Jacquet playing ever so well. You’ve got [Giovanni] Leoni there as well, the young Italian central defender.

“From what I’m hearing, Andoni Iraola really wants to keep him [Van Dijk] around. Captain figure – it’s like having a coach on the pitch.

“He’s not missing any games, he’s playing really well. I’m told there’s every chance he gets another 12 months at least.

Van Dijk set to stay at Liverpool

“It doesn’t stop them [from] bringing another centre-half in. But learning from Van Dijk, these youngsters…

“I’m told Jacquet is learning so much playing next to him.”

Bailey revealed on November 2 that Liverpool have indicated they are willing to extend Van Dijk’s terms, with talks expected to start in early 2027.

When Van Dijk does eventually leave Anfield, Ronald Araujo could succeed him in Liverpool’s defence.

Araujo has performed brilliantly on loan, and Liverpool could get the opportunity to bring their €55m (£47m) buy option forward to January.

Liverpool have also been credited with interest in a £29m Bundesliga right-back to replace Jeremie Frimpong.