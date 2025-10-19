Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez, Alexander Isak and Mohamed Salah all received criticism after Manchester United handed Liverpool their fourth straight defeat in all competitions on Sunday.

Liverpool will have been confident about getting back to winning ways at Anfield against a United team that has been incredibly unreliable under Ruben Amorim. But Liverpool’s big names did not turn up as United picked up the biggest result of the Amorim era, winning what Gary Neville repeatedly described as a ‘mad’ game 2-1.

United raced out of the blocks, with Bryan Mbeumo scoring in just the first minute. Alexis Mac Allister was left on the floor with a head injury following an aerial challenge involving Van Dijk and Mbeumo.

Liverpool shouted for a foul but one was not forthcoming, as Mbeumo raced in behind Van Dijk and smashed past Giorgi Mamardashvili on his right foot.

Van Dijk was largely at fault for the goal, allowing Mbeumo to race into the box behind him. The Liverpool skipper pointed to Ibrahima Konate to stop Mbeumo, but that was never going to happen.

Cody Gakpo was unlucky to see a great right-footed effort come back off the post, while Bruno Fernandes also hit the woodwork when he should have scored.

Konate played Isak in for a one-v-one in the 35th minute, a chance Neville described as ‘his moment’ to make his mark for Liverpool. But Isak’s shot was saved by the superb Senne Lammens, and his wait for a first Premier League goal for Liverpool goes on.

Gakpo hit the post again in the second half, while Salah missed a glorious chance at the back post as Arne Slot’s side went all-out attack.

Liverpool finally got level in the 78th minute, with Florian Wirtz doing well to recycle the chance before substitute Federico Chiesa put the ball across goal for Gakpo to smash home.

However, United restored their lead just six minutes later when a brilliant Fernandes cross found Maguire, who towered above Konate to head into the far corner.

Gakpo missed a fantastic headed chance in the latter stages as United held on for a statement win over their rivals. United are now just two points behind Liverpool, leaving Slot with some serious work to do.

Jamie Carragher praised Amorim’s formation for causing Liverpool ‘real problems’, as Mbeumo dragged Van Dijk out wide on numerous occasions.

Carragher and Neville were left surprised by Konate outperforming Van Dijk, when usually it is the other way round.

‘Roles reversed’ for Van Dijk, Konate

Carragher said: “For a lot of the time this season, Van Dijk has really had to look after and baby Konate alongside him. It’s roles reversed so far.”

Neville replied: “Yeah I’d agree, I think Konate’s been superior. He’s been Liverpool’s best defender, he’s done really well. Kerkez and Van Dijk have struggled.”

At half time, Roy Keane said Van Dijk’s positioning was ‘poor’, and questioned why the Dutchman got involved in the earlier header further up the pitch.

Jamie Redknapp added: “I think Van Dijk makes a big mistake. He has to sprint back. Yes there was a big collision…

“You can’t pass him [Mbeumo] onto Konate. You have to sprint back as quick as you can, make sure that run doesn’t go in behind you. Fundamentally they’ve made a mistake.”

Redknapp added that Kerkez looked a ‘nervous wreck’ in the first half as he struggled to deal with Amad’s attacking threat.

Salah was also questioned in the second half. Carragher said: “He’s been so poor with the ball. He has to do more, he’s been so careless.”

Konate did impress though, with Neville saying it was his ‘best game for a long time’.