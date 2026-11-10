Virgil van Dijk drops retirement bombshell as Liverpool reach new contract decision

Virgil van Dijk has revealed whether or not he plans to retire when his current contract at Liverpool expires next summer, and TEAMtalk can reveal the club’s thinking on offering fresh terms.

Van Dijk may be 35 years of age, though he remains onf of world football’s premier centre-halves. The legendary Dutchman is once again enjoying a fine season alongside new partner Jeremy Jacquet. The arrival of Ronald Araujo at right-back has also benefitted Van Dijk, with the Reds far more solid both in open play and from set pieces with the Uruguayan in the eleven.

Van Dijk’s performance levels this term certainly suggest he warrants a new contract. As mentioned, his existing deal is due to expire at season’s end.

However, clubs must tread carefully with older players – and especially the high-earning ones – given drop-offs are often steep and without warning for ageing superstars.

Mohamed Salah last term serves as a prime example one year after being named the Premier League’s player of the year.

Van Dijk will turn 36 next July, an age at which most professional footballers have long since retired.

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Van Dijk won’t retire; could play against Liverpool

But according to the man himself, Van Dijk has no intention of hanging up his boots, even if a new deal at Anfield isn’t ironed out.

As such, there is a possibility Van Dijk could not only join another team, but line up against the Reds in future seasons.

As cited by Fabrizio Romano, Van Dijk said when asked about his contract situation: “I feel good but it’s not about me at the moment. Let’s see. I’m not in any panic.

“I want to keep playing and continue what I’m doing. Let’s see what the season brings.

“I’ve had an amazing time already so far. If that will be extended, that’s the case. If not, then I will go somewhere else.

“There’s nothing to report at the moment but that doesn’t mean that there’s any stress or anything”

Liverpool plan to offer new deal

Thankfully for Liverpool fans as well as Van Dijk, TEAMtalk understands the club’s intention is to offer a new deal.

Speaking on the TEAMtalk podcast, our insider, Graeme Bailey, explained: “Yeah, that is the talk at the moment. Obviously he’s out of contract in the summer, he’s going to be another year older as well.

“He signed a huge contract back in 2025. Everyone thought this might be his final farewell tour, but he’s actually had a very good season.

“It’s part of the reason why we’re seeing Jeremy Jacquet playing ever so well. You’ve got [Giovanni] Leoni there as well, the young Italian central defender.

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“From what I’m hearing, Andoni Iraola really wants to keep him (Van Dijk) around. Captain figure – it’s like having a coach on the pitch.

“He’s not missing any games, he’s playing really well. I’m told there’s every chance he gets another 12 months at least.

“It doesn’t stop them [from] bringing another centre-half in. But learning from Van Dijk, these youngsters… I’m told Jacquet is learning so much playing next to him.”

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