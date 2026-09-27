Virgil van Dijk exit bombshell dropped as Liverpool choose rapid successor

Virgil van Dijk will leave Liverpool to join AC Milan in 2027, according to an Italian source, while the Reds are already eyeing up a rapid replacement per a different report.

Liverpool have spent vast sums over the past two summers, and on three separate occasions, have paid well over £100m to sign players.

At the same time, many stalwarts of the Jurgen Klopp years have left or will soon depart, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah taking flight over the past 16 months.

And according to the latest out of Italy, it’ll be Virgil van Dijk next to go, with the legendary centre-back reportedly heading to AC Milan.

That’s according to journalist Carlo Pellegatti who stated (as cited by Football Italia): “Every now and then, people make fun of me for saying Van Dijk would join, but then they had done the same the January before Zlatan Ibrahimovic arrived.

“I continue to say that Gerry Cardinale (Milan’s owner) made clear: ‘Either we get him now by paying or next year for free.’ I said that Van Dijk will arrive at Milan sooner or later.

“We’ll see if Cardinale changes his mind or not, but I can assure you it was not just a name I pulled out of thin air.”

Van Dijk has looked back to his best alongside Jeremy Jacquet this term, with the pair striking up an instant and impressive partnership.

There’s a 14-year age gap between the duo, though Van Dijk’s leadership and experience appears to be rubbing off on Jacquet, while the young Frenchman being capable of dominating the field on the right side means Van Dijk only needs to focus on his own game.

The Dutchman’s contract at Anfield is up at the end of the season. As yet, there’s no indication as to whether or not Liverpool will offer a new deal, and if they do, whether Van Dijk would accept the terms.

Liverpool line up Micky van de Ven as Virgil van Dijk heir

However, the latest from CaughtOffside states Liverpool already have one eye on the future, with Tottenham’s Micky van de Ven lined up as Van Dijk’s successor.

Van de Ven is 10 years younger than his fellow Dutchman and as a left-footer, he’d slot straight into Andoni Iraola’s starting eleven at left centre-back.

Furthermore, his electric pace would mesh well with the high line Iraola wishes to deploy. To press from the front, both the midfield and defence must push up high and at Van Dijk’s age, that’s not necessarily something he’s comfortable doing any longer.

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Regarding cost, CaughtOffside claimed a fee of between £80m-£90m would be required to seal a deal next year.

At that price, Van de Ven would become the most expensive defender in football history, surpassing Harry Maguire (£80m).