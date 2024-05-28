Virgil van Dijk future: Liverpool skipper drops important update on Anfield stay amid Slot transition

Virgil van Dijk has given an update on his Liverpool future as the clock starts ticking down on his current Anfield deal ending in the summer of 2025.

The Netherlands international has been a pivotal figure in the club’s success since his £75million arrival from Southampton in the 2018 winter transfer window.

Indeed, Van Dijk has won pretty much everything capable of winning during his time on Merseyside, with Champions League and Premier League trophies the clear highlights.

However, at 33 years of age, the former Celtic man insists he’s not surprised Liverpool are yet to open talks over an extension – given the importance of finding a replacement for Jurgen Klopp in the shape of Arne Slot.

Speaking via De Telegraaf, Van Dijk has not ruled out a longer Anfield stay, although he admits there will be a big transition from Klopp to Slot to navigate first.

“A new contract hasn’t yet been discussed. That isn’t surprising, because the club was completely busy with the new trainer, the staff and everything. Then it doesn’t make sense to start working with players. You can always talk and we will see how that will go,” he said.

Van Dijk relishing playing for Liverpool 2.0

Van Dijk has already held talks with fellow countryman Slot and is confident he will carry on playing a major role for Liverpool going forward.

He added: “I didn’t feel like this was a farewell conversation and I think he also sees me in Liverpool 2.0.

“I got the feeling that he’s happy that I’m still there and will be there next season, so that I can help him where necessary. This allows us to achieve success on the field.”

Van Dijk also revealed he has already discussed all manner of things with Slot, who has urged him to focus on the upcoming Euros for now.

He did admit, however, to being hugely emotional during Klopp’s final game in charge of the Reds as the German bowed out with a win over Wolves earlier this month.

He added: “I’m very emotional, you know. You might not say that. I don’t cry often, but it has been very intense in recent weeks for different reasons.

“In the last 10 minutes of the last match it became clear to me that this was the end of an era. With a staff that has meant a lot to my family and me. I’ll never forget.”