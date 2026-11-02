Liverpool make feelings clear on Virgil van Dijk as major contract decision nears at Anfield

Liverpool are considering a new contract for Virgil van Dijk, with the club keen to retain their captain beyond the end of the season when his current deal expires, and with the future of two other members of the defence also up for debate over the coming months, TEAMtalk understands.

Van Dijk, who is 35, has continued to play a central role for Liverpool this season, featuring for every minute of every Premier League game so far. His standards on and off the pitch have impressed Andoni Iraola, who is happy with what the Dutchman brings to the side.

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool are open to discussing an extension, with a 12-month deal and options attached among the structures being considered.

There is no hurry to get an agreement over the line now, but Liverpool want Van Dijk to be aware that keeping him at Anfield is very much part of their thinking. They value his leadership and continued importance to the team and want him to understand that they would welcome him staying beyond the current campaign.

Van Dijk remains one of the highest-earning defenders in European football, meaning he may need to lower his salary to a certain extent if a new agreement is to be reached.

However, both the player and Liverpool are open-minded about how a deal could look, and there is a willingness on both sides to explore the options to extend a stay that is already into its 10th season and 387 games for the club.

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Liverpool value Van Dijk enormously

Indeed, sources understand that Van Dijk’s future at Anfield will be something they will start to seriously assess as they move into 2027. There is no immediate pressure to reach an agreement, with both parties happy with the current situation and keen to keep the dialogue open.

The club continue to place enormous value on Van Dijk’s leadership and experience, particularly as they look to develop the next generation of defenders around him.

French youngster Jeremy Jacquet’s progress has been enhanced by the opportunity to play alongside Van Dijk, while Giovanni Leoni is also learning from the captain’s experience and standards.

Liverpool are not ruling out bringing in another centre-back, but it is not viewed as an immediate priority. Their attention is more firmly focused on strengthening at left-back and resolving the future of Ronald Araujo, with the club keen to make his loan move permanent.

Talks over a permanent move from Barcelona are already underway, per our sources – and it may be for a fee lower than initially negotiated.

Joe Gomez’s future is also being considered, with Liverpool open to the possibility of an extension. However, his injury record remains a factor in those discussions.

For now, Van Dijk’s future is not viewed as a major source of concern at Anfield.

Liverpool want to keep their captain; the player remains settled, and the possibility of a short-term extension is something both sides are prepared to explore as the new year approaches.

All the same, Liverpool are rightly keeping their eyes open on would-be successors, and it was reported last week that Brighton have reached a decision on selling a £100m-rated star to the Reds.

Losing Van Dijk and goalkeeper Alisson – both out of contract next summer – could see Liverpool robbed of two of their major regulars over the last decade. As a result, Iraola has been handed a major warning over what’s to come.