Liverpool manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes have been urged to raid Tottenham Hotspur for Micky van de Ven, with Khalid Boulahrouz explaining why the defender is the perfect long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk, but TEAMtalk analyses that a transfer may not be possible.

Van Dijk has been on the books of Liverpool since January 2018, when he joined from Southampton, and has been one of the best players for the Merseyside club since then. The Netherlands international defender has won the Premier League title twice, the FA Cup once, the EFL Cup twice, and the Champions League once with the Reds so far in his career.

The Dutchman signed a new contract with Liverpool in April 2025 to extend his stay at Anfield until the summer of 2027.

Despite being 34 years of age, Van Dijk remains one of the first names on the Liverpool teamsheet and is also a regular for the Netherlands.

Former Chelsea defender Boulahrouz is a huge fan of Van Dijk, but the Dutchman has noted his compatriot has not been at his best this season, echoing the claims made by ex-Manchester United star Wayne Rooney.

Boulahrouz believes that Liverpool need to start looking for a long-term successor to Van Dijk and has urged the defending Premier League champions to move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven.

Van de Ven plays with Van Dijk for the Netherlands team and has established himself as a key figure for Spurs, with whom he won the Europa League in the 2024/25 campaign.

Boulahrouz told ESPN Netherlands: “Virgil is still undisputed in the Dutch national team, even though Liverpool haven’t been performing quite as well lately.

“Diogo Jota’s passing has had a huge impact on the squad. In addition, many new players have joined.

“That has an impact, and you can see that with Van Dijk. But despite that, he remains a world-class player.”

Boulahrouz noted about Van de Ven: “He’s really outperforming them. He’s physically strong and incredibly quick.

“Opponents know that, so they don’t even try to get past him anymore. He could still do better on the ball; he makes the occasional blunder. But overall, I think he’s fantastic.

“I think he’s the ideal successor to Virgil van Dijk, both in the Dutch national team and at Liverpool.

“The question, of course, is what Virgil will do after the World Cup. Playing in the Premier League for years has taken its toll. You might long for a bit of a break.

“And Liverpool isn’t crazy: if you’re looking for a world-class left defender and you have the money, you’ll quickly end up with Van de Ven.

“The same goes for the Dutch national team. I think Koeman has long since realised that Van Dijk’s successor is already out there.”

Tottenham Hotspur plans regarding Micky van de Ven – sources

Interestingly, Liverpool have been linked with Van de Ven in the Spanish press.

Liverpool are on the hunt for at least one new centre-back in 2026, with Ibrahima Konate out of contract at the end of the season and yet to sign a new deal.

Given how good Van de Ven is and the fact that he can still get better at the age of 24, it would be remiss to suggest that Liverpool will not be at least keeping tabs on him.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Real Madrid have also taken a shine to Van de Ven.

While Tottenham are aware that the team need to qualify for the Champions League on a regular basis and have to show ambition to keep the defender they paid just £34million (€39m, $45m) for in 2023, the north London club have no immediate plans to cash in on him.

Fletcher reported on TEAMtalk on November 5: “With Van de Ven contracted until 2029, the club faces no immediate financial or contractual pressure to sell.

“Spurs’ hierarchy view him as a world-class centre-back and a symbol of their ambitious project under Frank.

“Sources close to the club insist there is ‘zero intention’ to part ways, with the defender’s development central to their plans.”

Transfer journalist Graeme Bailey told TBR on November 6: “A new deal for Van de Ven is emerging as one of Tottenham’s priorities under Vinai Venkatesham’s reign, and talks have already been taking place since the summer.

“But this is both ways, Van de Ven is very happy at Tottenham, he has settled in brilliantly since he arrived, having now emerged as one of the Premier League’s best, and his partnership with Cristian Romero is on par with anything in the game.

“Romero plays a part here; his decision not to seek a move in the summer has an impact on Van de Ven, who is ready to follow in his steps and sign, and he will be rewarded with similar terms to those of his Argentine colleague.

“Yes, both Spurs and Van de Ven are aware of interest; there is no denying that. Spurs believe he is one of the best anywhere in Europe, and they are recognising this with this prospective new deal. Talks are set to accelerate this month.”

Tottenham expert John Wenham told Tottenham News on November 15: “I think with his existing deal running until 2029, Spurs are not in a panic situation.

“However, as he joined from the Bundesliga side Wolfsburg, I imagine he is probably on £60-70,000 per week maximum.

“So Spurs should reward his rapid progress into one of the best defenders in the Premier League with a new deal and could even double his current salary.”

