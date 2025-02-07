Liverpool central defender Virgil van Dijk has revealed what he has told his teammates about winning the quadruple this season, as Troy Deeney is forced to apologise.

Arne Slot’s side are having a wonderful campaign. Liverpool could win the Premier League, the Champions League, the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup in the Dutchman’s first season in charge of the Merseyside club.

Liverpool are six points clear of second-placed Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table with a game in hand and have progressed to the Round of 16 in the Champions League after winning seven of their eight League Stage matches.

The Reds have advanced to the fourth round of the FA Cup where they will face Plymouth Argyle and reached the final of the Carabao Cup on Thursday evening.

Liverpool beat Tottenham 4-0 at Anfield in the second leg of the semi-finals to win the tie 4-1 on aggregate.

After the match, former Watford striker and CBS pundit Troy Deeney interviewed Van Dijk about winning the quadruple and had to apologise after the Netherlands international centre-back scoffed at him.

This is how the conversation went on CBS Sports.

Deeney: “The quadruple is on the cards.”

Van Dijk: “Ah, come on!”

Deeney: “I’m sorry I have been forced to ask the questions. With the quadruple on the horizon how do you manage the expectations, how do you manage everyone being level every single day?”

Van Dijk: “The expectation that we have is to try and win every game and not quadruple or thinking about what could be there in May time.

“Every game that we play from now on is going to be difficult up until the end of the season.

“Hopefully we’re going to be in every competition and that’ll be fantastic that’s what we work for. We just have to enjoy the whole ride altogether.

“Not only us as a group of players as a group with the defence as well, look at us ourselves, don’t look at others, just worry about ourselves and look that’s the only thing we look at. I say that to the team and to the boys as well.”

Virgil van Dijk was lucky against Tottenham

While Liverpool deservedly won the second leg of the tie against Premier League rivals Tottenham, there was a controversial incident involving Van Dijk that Spurs fans would not have been happy about.

Van Dijk and Tottenham forward Richarlison competed for the ball from a throw-in midway inside the Spurs half.

The Liverpool defender came in front of Richarlison and threw out an arm to hold off the Spurs forward.

Van Dijk’s elbow went into Richarlison’s chin, and former PGMOL chief and ex-FIFA referee Keith Hackett believes that the Liverpool centre-back was lucky to escape without getting a card.

Hackett told Football Insider: “There is no doubt that Virgil van Dijk can count himself very, very fortunate to have used arm, elbow against his opponent, and come away with no sanction.

“This was at the very least reckless, and therefore should have been minimum yellow card, it bordered on excessive force. But I think I’d just give him the benefit of the doubt and go yellow not red.”

Joshua Kimmich talks, Brahim Diaz interest

While Liverpool are going strong at the moment, the Reds are not taking things for granted and are planning for the future.

According to a report in England, Liverpool are keen on signing Joshua Kimmich on a free transfer in the summer of 2025.

Kimmich, who can play as a right-back or midfielder, is out of contract at Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

Liverpool spoke to the Germany international in early January and are planning to hold talks soon with him to convince him to move to Anfield on a free transfer.

Real Madrid winger Brahim Diaz is another player that Liverpool are keen on signing in the summer transfer window.

A report in Spain has claimed that Liverpool manager Arne Slot personally wants the winger at Anfield and would love to work with him.

With Virgil van Dijk out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season and yet to put pen to paper on a new contract, the Premier League giants are looking at potential replacements.

There have been reports that Liverpool are planning to make a bid for Marc Guehi.

The Crystal Palace defender has established himself as one of the best in his position in the Premier League and is on the radar of Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal as well.

