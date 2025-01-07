Real Madrid have been given the chance to sign Liverpool central defender Virgil van Dijk, with a report in Spain claiming that agents of the Netherlands international have been in contact with the defending Spanish and European champions over a potential move in the summer of 2025.

Van Dijk is one of the best defenders in the world and a key figure in the Liverpool team. The 33-year-old’s injury issues are behind him now, and he is one of the first names on Arne Slot’s teamsheet. The centre-back has made 25 appearances in all competitions so far this season, scoring two goals and giving one assist in those games, as Liverpool go strong in the Premier League, the Champions League, and the Carabao Cup.

Despite Van Dijk’s brilliance, Liverpool have yet to tie him down to a new contract. As things stand, the former Celtic star will become a free agent at the end of the season when his current deal with the Reds runs out.

Van Dijk is able to sign a pre-contract with a club outside the Premier League from January 1, and a report in Spain has claimed that he has been offered to Real Madrid. According to Relevo, the agents of the Liverpool star have offered him to Madrid, and Spanish giants have responded by turning down the chance to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Van Dijk’s agents proposed a summer move to Madrid as a free agent. Carlo Ancelotti’s side rejected the chance because they are not looking for a player of the Dutchman’s profile. Relevo has noted that Madrid have Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao and David Alaba and are confident that the latter two will get back to their best when they are fully fit.

Real Madrid, who are two points clear at the top of the La Liga table, can also count upon Raul Asencio. The 21-year-old is a highly-rated Spanish left-back and has established himself as part of Carlo Ancelotti’s first-team squad this season.

Relevo has reported that after Madrid turned him down, Van Dijk decided to sign a new contract with Liverpool and is now close to putting pen to paper and extending his stay at Anfield.

Liverpool confident Van Dijk will sign a new contract

Van Dijk is one of three major Liverpool players who are out of contract at the end of the season. While the Anfield faithful will be worried about losing Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah on a free transfer next summer, there is a very good chance that Van Dijk will stay.

Back in November, our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher revealed that an extension for the 33-year-old at Anfield was ‘closer than many people realise’. And while their first attempts to nail him down to a new deal had been refused, there is not yet any panic that an agreement will be reached.

That is a hypothesis repeated by Fabrizio Romano, who has since said that Liverpool are confident that they will be able to convince Van Dijk to sign a new deal. According to the Italian journalist, the Premier League club are pushing to get a deal done and are in talks with the Dutchman.

Romano noted in late December: “Let me also say what Liverpool think about it because Mo is speaking in public several times, but Liverpool are not replying.

“This is Liverpool’s position in public, of course, because Arne Slot in every press conference doesn’t want to mention anything on contracts. That’s absolutely something we have to respect.

“But behind the scenes Liverpool insist they are negotiating with all three players – Van Dijk, Salah and Alexander-Arnold.

“They are absolutely pushing with all of them and especially with Van Dijk and Salah Liverpool maintain their confidence to find a way, to find an agreement.”

Latest Real Madrid news: Alexander-Arnold latest, Tchouameni bid

Van Dijk is not the only Liverpool player who has been linked with Madrid. Trent Alexander-Arnold has also been the subject of intense speculation. The Spanish giants have already had a bid for the defender turned down and could make a second attempt to secure his services in the January transfer window.

Madrid are so keen on bringing Alexander-Arnold to the Santiago Bernabeu that they have told him to reject all offers from Liverpool and join them on a free transfer in the summer of 2025, just like Kylian Mbappe did last summer. The France international forward moved to Madrid as a free agent after running down his contract at Paris Saint-Germain.

While Madrid want Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool are planning a raid of their own on the Spanish club. A report in Spain has claimed that the Premier League club are ready to make a bid for Aurelien Tchouameni. Liverpool manager Arne Slot sees him as an ideal midfield signing. Manchester City are also keen on Tchouameni.

There is another Premier League player that Madrid have their eyes on. Dean Huijsen has been impressed for Bournemouth this season, and Madrid have reportedly taken a shine to him.

