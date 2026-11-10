Liverpool agree to Andoni Iraola demands about Virgil van Dijk future

Liverpool have made up their mind on whether or not they will hand Virgil van Dijk a new contract after a conversation with manager Andoni Iraola, according to a report.

Van Dijk is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season.

The Netherlands international central defender is a modern-day legend at the Merseyside club.

Despite being 35 years of age, Van Dijk remains one of the best and most reliable defenders in the Premier League.

The Dutchman has been a key player for Liverpool under manager Iraola this season.

The Liverpool captain has played in all 10 of Premier League games and has made three starts in the Champions League so far this season.

Last week, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Liverpool are considering handing Van Dijk a new contract, with Iraola very impressed with the veteran defender.

Bailey said on our podcast, The TEAMtalk: “Yeah, that is the talk at the moment.

“Obviously, he’s out of contract in the summer, he’s gonna be another year older as well.

“He signed a huge contract back in 2025.

“Everyone thought this might be his final farewell tour, but he’s actually had a very good season.

“It’s part of the reason why we’re seeing Jeremy Jacquet playing ever so well.

“You’ve got [Giovanni] Leoni there as well, the young Italian central defender.

“From what I’m hearing, Andoni Iraola really wants to keep him [Van Dijk] around.

“Captain figure – it’s like having a coach on the pitch.

“He’s not missing any games; he’s playing really well.

“I’m told there’s every chance he gets another 12 months at least.

“It doesn’t stop them [from] bringing another centre-half in. But learning from Van Dijk, these youngsters…

“I’m told Jacquet is learning so much playing next to him.”

Juventus-centric Italian news outlet TuttoJuve has now claimed that Iraola has told Liverpool to keep Van Dijk, adding that the Premier League club have agreed to do so.

The report has claimed Juventus’s interest in Van Dijk, but he seems set to stay at Anfield for the foreseeable future.

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Liverpool accept Andoni Iraola demands about Van Dijk

According to TuttoJuve, Iraola has ‘already communicated to the management his desire to keep the captain beyond the natural expiry of his contract’.

The report added: ‘Liverpool agree with this position and are planning further discussions with the player and his entourage in early 2027, with the aim of reaching an agreement on a contract extension.

‘This is a significant signal, significantly reducing the chances of Van Dijk changing clubs.

‘Van Dijk’s name could inevitably attract the attention of numerous European clubs, especially considering the possibility of a free transfer starting in the summer of 2027.

‘However, for Juventus, the deal seems unlikely to be feasible.

‘The first obstacle is Liverpool’s desire to retain the defender.

‘The second is financial: a player of Van Dijk’s calibre and experience would require a significant investment in terms of salary.

‘Furthermore, a free transfer would not necessarily be a low-cost operation, especially considering potential commissions and contractual bonuses.’

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