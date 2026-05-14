Virgil van Dijk is planning to leave Liverpool in the summer, and his agent has already flown for crunch talks with his likely next club, a stunning report has claimed.

Van Dijk signed a two-year contract extension with Liverpool in April 2025, which is designed to keep him at Anfield until June 2027. The skipper remains a pivotal player for Liverpool, having played 53 times across all competitions so far this season and chipped in with six goals.

Van Dijk may be past his best, but he remains one of the top central defenders in the Premier League. His leadership is crucial to improving those around him, too.

Van Dijk loves Liverpool, though there is growing speculation he might follow other club legends Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson out of Anfield this summer.

As per Sport Witness, who cite Turkish outlet Haber Sari Kirmizi, Van Dijk has ‘indicated he is willing to leave for Galatasaray on a free transfer’.

The Netherlands star is supposedly demanding an initial two-year contract from Galatasaray that includes the option for a third year if he plays a certain number of matches.

The report adds that one of Van Dijk’s agents flew to Turkey over the weekend to hold talks with Galatasaray chiefs after their title-winning game against Antalyaspor, having watched the 4-2 victory at Rams Park.

Although the report notes that ‘Liverpool’s stance will be decisive’, it is hard to see them letting their captain leave for free when he still has a year to run on his contract.

The Reds could even open talks with Van Dijk over a fresh deal. Van Dijk sees himself as a Thiago Silva-type defender, with the ability to continue playing at the highest level towards his 40s.

When Van Dijk does eventually decide to leave Liverpool, Galatasaray appears to be his most likely destination.

It was claimed earlier this month that the Super Lig champions are interested in signing him alongside Salah in a remarkable double move.

Recent reports in Turkey have even suggested Van Dijk might terminate his contract to secure a move to Galatasaray.

However, the timing of the transfer will depend on Liverpool. They agreed to rip up Salah’s deal a year early, viewing it as the right decision for all parties, but Van Dijk still has a significant role to play.

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Van Dijk expected to stay despite exit reports

It is likely Van Dijk will stay on Merseyside for another one or two seasons before securing a lucrative switch to end his career abroad.

The Saudis may also come in for Van Dijk given his status as a world-renowned star.

Alisson has higher chances of leaving Liverpool this summer than Van Dijk. A journalist has explained why he expects the goalkeeper to secure a major transfer once the window opens.

Liverpool are working on incomings at the same time, though. They are understood to be keen on four Premier League midfielders.

Liverpool have also been given renewed hope over a statement winger signing.