Real Madrid have turned down the chance to sign Virgil van Dijk in the summer transfer window, according to a Spanish report, which has named the Liverpool target that Los Blancos are interested in instead.

Van Dijk is one of the best defenders in the Premier League and is Liverpool legend. Since his move to Anfield from Southampton in January 2018 for £75million, the Netherlands international has won the Premier League, the FA Cup, the EFL Cup (twice) and the Champions League with the Reds.

Liverpool look set to win the Premier League title in Arne Slot’s first season in charge, and Van Dijk will have played a big role in that quest.

The 33-year-old has appeared in all 30 Premier League matches for the Merseyside club this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process.

Liverpool have conceded only 27 goals in their 30 league games and have lost just once, which highlights the effectiveness of Van Dijk at the back.

However, there is a distinct possibility that the former Celtic star could leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

Van Dik is out of contract at Liverpool this summer, and no new deal is in place.

According to Defensa Central, Van Dijk’s agent approached Madrid last week and offered the defending Spanish and European champions the chance to sign the Dutchman on a free transfer this summer.

Madrid president Florentino Perez said no, with the report claiming that Los Blancos gave the same answer to Van Dijk’s entourage in January when they offered him to the Spanish club.

‘Thank you, but that is not what we are looking for’, was Madrid’s 11-word response this time, according to Defensa Central.

Madrid are aiming to win LaLiga, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey this season.

Real Madrid want Dean Huijsen instead of Virgil van Dijk

According to Defensa Central, Madrid want to sign a younger centre-back who can be part of the team for the long term.

In recent seasons, Los Blancos have signed some of the best young players in the world to build a team that can dominate Europe for years.

Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior, Endrick and Eduardo Camavinga are just some of the youngsters that Madrid have recruited in recent years.

Defensa Central has claimed that Madrid want to sign Dean Huijsen and are monitoring the Bournemouth defender closely.

Although Madrid have not made a final decision on whether or not to make a bid for the centre-back, Los Blancos can afford to pay his release clause of £50million.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported on March 14 that Liverpool have made Huijsen a top target, but Madrid have also taken a shine to the former Juventus prospect.

