Virgil van Dijk ‘tells friends’ Liverpool contract plans as observer predicts crucial timeline

Virgil van Dijk has reportedly told those close to him that he is eager to remain at Liverpool, while former football CEO Keith Wyness has suggested fans will know the futures of the Anfield captain, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold before the January transfer window opens.

According to Football Insider, Van Dijk is ‘keen’ to sign a new contract with Liverpool and has told his friends about this stance. It is thought that ‘positive talks’ will take place between the two parties in the coming weeks as they look to reach a resolution, with his current terms due to expire at the end of the season.

Liverpool ‘remain determined’ to keep the world-class centre-back for at least a few more years. Van Dijk is 33 years of age but Liverpool chiefs feel he has the physicality to keep shining at the top level into his mid-30s.

There has been speculation that Van Dijk might follow Jurgen Klopp out of Merseyside – with Saudi Arabia one potential destination – if Arne Slot does not manage to get both the players and fans on board.

But Liverpool’s brilliant start to their new era has convinced the Netherlands star to continue leading the Reds.

On Monday morning, ex-Everton CEO Wyness gave his verdict on the futures of Liverpool’s elite trio Van Dijk, Salah and Alexander-Arnold.

“You’ve got to look at age and how these players develop,” he said. “Liverpool are probably thinking about going far in the major competitions this season, and how that money could balance out against future transfer fees for these three players.

“The fees won’t be that big considering they are in the final year of their contract. Maybe it was worth hanging on to them. They’ll review it during the season and see if a deal can be done that makes sense for all parties.

“We know these three will be sought-after. They can go elsewhere, so Liverpool will have to make them decent offers. But Liverpool have prioritised keeping the squad together and letting them push on and bring in money through the competitions.

“There will be ongoing discussions and if anything is coming in terms of contracts, it’ll be done before January.”

Wealthy club eyes double Liverpool raid

Over the weekend, CaughtOffside reported that Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ahli are spying statement deals for both Van Dijk and Salah.

It was claimed that Al-Ahli are already in negotiations with Salah’s camp over a three-year contract, while they are ‘closely monitoring’ Van Dijk’s situation, too.

A transfer to Al-Ahli would see either Van Dijk or Salah – or both – reunite with another Liverpool hero, Roberto Firmino.

However, if Football Insider’s latest information is correct, then Van Dijk is poised to reject Al-Ahli’s advances in order to remain at Liverpool.

This would delight Anfield great Mark Lawrenson, who on September 29 named the defender as ‘the big one’ Liverpool simply have to keep.

“At least, including this season, three seasons – especially if he has quality around him,” Lawrenson told Liverpool.com when asked how long Van Dijk can maintain his world-class standards.

“He is the big one for me in terms of keeping them. They have to keep Van Dijk because you cannot get a replacement for him. I don’t know anybody who would be a replacement.

“Everything about him is very imposing. He is a good organizer and I’m told in the dressing room, he is very strong. He would be the really big one for me to keep – and he is captain. He likes that and he is an unbelievable top player.”

Liverpool news: ‘Insane’ contract situation, Greenwood claim

Meanwhile, former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur player Jason Cundy has questioned why Liverpool have allowed Alexander-Arnold to come so close to leaving.

“Trent is the one that is a head-scratcher for me,” Cundy said.

“He’s 25/26, to allow him to go, that is ridiculous for me. His contract is going to expire.

“How are we having this conversation, why is this conversation taking place? This conversation is obsolete, because the contract, as far as we’re aware, hasn’t taken place.

“I’m stunned, we’re in October now. If you value the player enough at your football club, they should not go into the final two years of their contract. As soon as you get into 18 months, question marks start, and then the player’s power becomes more and more.

“He’s got the golden ticket, Trent. He’s 26 years of age, obviously he wants to stay you would have thought at Liverpool, he’s been there since he was six.

“20 years he’s been at the football club, he’s very much part of the future of the football club. For us to be having a conversation about what might happen to him on the first of January… he can sign a pre-contract with Real Madrid on the first of Jan.

“That’s three months away, think about that. That is insane. Walk for nothing.”

Elsewhere, the Spanish press have sensationally claimed that Liverpool are keeping tabs on former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood as a possible transfer target for 2025.

Greenwood left Man Utd to join Marseille in the summer and has got off to an electric start in France, having notched five goals and one assist in seven games.

This has prompted Fichajes to suggest that Liverpool could bid for the Englishman if they are told by Salah’s entourage that he wishes to leave for the Middle East.

Although, such a move would be controversial given the circumstances surrounding Greenwood’s Man Utd exit, plus his strong links with Liverpool’s rivals.

Van Dijk’s record-breaking stats

By Nathan Egerton

– Van Dijk won 140 of his first 200 Premier League games for Liverpool. No Reds player has ever recorded as many victories in their first 200 games in the competition.

– He won 171 out of his first 250 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions. No other Liverpool player has recorded more victories in their first 250 appearances for the club.

– The centre-back won 82, drew 16 and lost just two of his first 100 Premier League home games at Anfield, picking up 262 points.

– No Liverpool player has ever racked up more points in their first 100 home games with the club in the competition.

– Van Dijk holds the record of most successive home Premier League games without defeat with a single club, having failed to lose any of his first 70 Liverpool games at Anfield.

– No defender has scored more Premier League goals at Anfield than Van Dijk, who has netted 12 goals for Liverpool at the iconic stadium.

– He picked up the PFA Players’ Player of the Year award at the end of the 2018/19 season, becoming the first Liverpool defender to win the award.

– The Netherlands international became the first defender to be crowned UEFA Men’s Player of the Year after receiving the award in 2019.

– He also became the only Liverpool player to place second for The Best FIFA Men’s Player, surpassing Mo Salah‘s third-place finish in 2018.

– Van Dijk made 38 league appearances in 2019/20 and became the only Liverpool player to play every single minute of a title-winning Premier League campaign.