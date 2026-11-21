Virgil van Dijk has revealed his thoughts on his Liverpool future, with Fabrizio Romano giving the update on his contract expiry situation.

Reds legend Van Dijk is due to be out of contract in the summer. The same was true a couple of years ago and situations are pretty similar in that it wasn’t known at this point if he’d renew, before penning a two-year extension.

There are suggestions that the Liverpool defender could extend his deal again, but Van Dijk himself has revealed he doesn’t yet know if that’s going to happen.

He told Sky Sports: “At this moment of time, if anyone says that or put out that they know what I’m going to do next season, it’s untrue because at this moment of time, speaking to you, I’ve got no idea either.

“But I’m relaxed with it because if you know me, I only focus on what I can control and that’s at the moment the Manchester United game. Then we’ll focus to the Champions League and whatever happens in the new year coming, we’ll see then.

“But it’s been an incredible journey, almost 10 years this summer and it’s been a big part of my life and I’ll forever be grateful for anything that happened over those years.

“If it’s getting extended, we’ll see then.

“If not, then I’m going to say goodbyes in the summer.”

On how emotional an exit would be, Van Dijk said: “Well, yeah, probably for me the most and the family because it’s been an incredible time.

“But I don’t look too far in the future and that’s been, in my opinion, also a little bit of a success. I won’t change it now either.

“Whatever happens, happens. Let’s see.”

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Fabrizio Romano on Virgil van Dijk situation

As per transfer insider Romano, there will be negotiations between Liverpool and Van Dijk over a new deal – whether or not it comes to fruition.

He said on his YouTube channel: “Virgil van Dijk is out of contract in the summer of 2027. That’s the current situation, so he has a few months left on his contract. Seven or eight months.

“What happens now? Van Dijk wanted to clarify one thing.

“He said: ‘Whatever you see in the media about me deciding anything, positively or negatively, regarding Liverpool is not true. I have not decided. I have no idea what’s going to happen in the summer.’

“But Van Dijk also said some important things.

“The first is: ‘I’m sure I can still be competitive at the highest level for many more years.’

“So Van Dijk is not giving up at all. He is more than a leader and more than a top player. He’s a fantastic reference point.

“Van Dijk is 100 per cent sure he can still perform at the highest level for a long time, not just for another season or so. He wants to be considered an important player, not just someone who stays in the team. He wants to feel important.

“On the other side, there is the discussion about the financial terms, the length of the contract and everything else. So it is going to be down to Liverpool and Virgil van Dijk, together with his agency.

“The relationship between Liverpool and the agency taking care of Van Dijk is very good. There will be meetings and discussions. They are not in a rush because the decision will be made together by Liverpool and Van Dijk.

“But Van Dijk is clear that he has not decided anything. He also said: ‘If I can stay here, I will be super happy. I love this place. Otherwise, I will say thank you to Liverpool for everything we have experienced together.’

“So Van Dijk is keeping everything open.

“Again, there will be meetings. Liverpool and the agency taking care of Van Dijk have already decided to have conversations.”