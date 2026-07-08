Italian giants dreaming of Liverpool raid for Van Dijk after shock ‘about to leave’ claim

Two AC Milan officials are in agreement over the stunning potential capture of Virgil van Dijk, according to reports, after an agent suggested the Liverpool captain could soon be on his way out of Anfield.

This summer has marked the end of an era at Liverpool, as club legends Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson have departed on free transfers, while Ibrahima Konate has left too after an agreement could not be struck over a new deal.

Van Dijk and Alisson remain on Merseyside, but that might not be the case for long. Liverpool are preparing to move on from the heroic defensive pair at some stage as they are 35 and 33 years old respectively.

Both players could be offered lucrative contracts to head to the Saudi Pro League. The Turkish press have talked up the possibility of Van Dijk joining Galatasaray, while Juventus want to sign Alisson.

Juve have agreed personal terms with the Brazilian goalkeeper, though they have had to postpone the move as Liverpool will not sell this summer.

If Juve eventually manage to sign Alisson, then he might come up against Van Dijk in Serie A.

Gazzetta dello Sport’s England correspondent, Davide Chinellato, has discussed Van Dijk potentially joining Milan.

“It’s clear that Van Dijk would do extremely well at AC Milan,” he said (via Milan News).

“He’s a more physically fit player than Modric: last season he was one of the best, if not the best, in the Premier League.

“We’re talking about a player who still has a lot to give. [Gerry] Cardinale’s desire to bring him to Milan is clear: the player’s openness gives us hope.”

Cardinale is the controlling owner of Milan and Toulouse, while is also an investor in Fenway Sports Group, who own Liverpool.

That clear link might give Milan the inside track if/when Van Dijk decides to leave Anfield.

Cardinale and new Milan boss Ruben Amorim both appear to be targeting the Dutch centre-back. It emerged on July 2 that Amorim has requested Van Dijk’s signing to take his defence to the next level.

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Liverpool face Virgil van Dijk decision

After discussing Juve’s attempts to snare Alisson, Belfast-based agent David Lavelle claimed Van Dijk might secure a transfer sooner rather than later.

“It must be remembered that Liverpool have changed their manager. Iraola probably wants to take a look at everyone. Alisson only has one year left on his contract,” Lavelle said.

“I know he’s reached a personal agreement with Juventus. The Brazilian is worth around €15m (£13m) or so, and the Bianconeri entered the race for this goalkeeper with a brazen offer.

“I don’t know if the Juventus management offered €7m to Liverpool just because he’s in the final year of his contract.

“Despite that, he’s undoubtedly one of the best goalkeepers in the world, and Liverpool would like to keep him.

“Players of the calibre of Salah and Van Dijk are about to leave, and you need an older player in the dressing room. I think the Reds want to keep him for that reason.”

We revealed on July 3 that Van Dijk is no longer considered untouchable at Liverpool. We understand Reds chiefs would consider any serious bids that come in for the veteran this summer.

However, in order for any transfer to take place, Milan would need to offer Liverpool an enticing package.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are on alert after Real Madrid decided whether they will sell Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga.