A Liverpool star they may be powerless to prevent from joining Real Madrid WILL NOT follow Jurgen Klopp out in a huge boost to new manager Arne Slot, according to a report.

Slot was officially installed as Liverpool’s new manager on Monday after penning a three-year deal. The Dutchman was chosen for a variety of factors including his personality, similar tactical vision to Klopp and his ability to rapidly improve players.

Slot intends to build around six stars already at the club. Three are guaranteed starters (Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah), while the others (Ibrahima Konate, Dominik Szoboszlai, Darwin Nunez) lost their way in the final stages of the season.

Indeed, Nunez lost his place to Cody Gakpo in the month of May. Konate was usurped by new England international Jarell Quansah, while Harvey Elliott was regularly selected ahead of Szoboszlai.

However, all three of Konate, Szoboszlai and Nunez are viewed as key figures in Slot’s Liverpool moving forwards and suggestions any will be axed are wide of the mark.

Szoboszlai was the most expensive of Liverpool’s four new midfield recruits last summer. However, it was unquestionably Alexis Mac Allister who made the greatest impact.

The Argentina international quickly proved a bargain following his initial £35m move from Brighton and earned a spot in TEAMtalk’s Signings of the Season XI.

But recent reports out of Argentina have cast a cloud over Mac Allister’s long-term future at Anfield.

Claims his contract contains a release clause worth roughly £60m have done the rounds. Adding to the concerns are reports Real Madrid have fixed their gaze on the 25-year-old.

German legend Toni Kroos announced on Tuesday that he’ll retire from professional football after Euro 2024. As such, a place in Real Madrid’s midfield ranks has opened up.

Mac Allister to send Real Madrid packing

But according to a fresh update from Football Insider, Liverpool fans and Arne Slot need not fear.

Firstly, they acknowledge the claims there’s a release clause in Mac Allister’s deal. However, it’s stated that even if a club the size of Real Madrid were to trigger it then Mac Allister won’t elect to move.

In their words, the classy midfielder ‘is not planning to quit Liverpool – despite the departure of Jurgen Klopp.’

The lure of joining one of Spain’s big two (Real Madrid, Barcelona) has often proven troublesome for Premier League sides with regards to South American stars.

Real and Barca hold an extra level of appeal for South Americans and Liverpool have seen the likes of Javier Mascherano, Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho plucked from their grasp by Barcelona in the past.

But thankfully for Slot, Mac Allister intends to remain loyal to Liverpool for one more season at the very least.

