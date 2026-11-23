The race for Wael Mohya is intensifying, with Liverpool and Brighton both in the mix to sign one of the most exciting youngsters in the Bundesliga, TEAMtalk understands.

The 17-year-old attacking midfielder has broken multiple club records at Borussia Monchengladbach and is now drawing attention from several elite European sides.

Mohya joined Gladbach’s academy at the age of eight and progressed through the youth sides before making his senior debut last season.

He became the club’s youngest-ever player and their youngest goalscorer when he scored against Bayern Munich.

This season, he has featured regularly as a Number 10, contributing three goals and an assist across all competitions.

His progress was highlighted further when he earned a senior Germany call-up under Jurgen Klopp. He has also represented Germany at various youth levels.

Liverpool have shown concrete interest and have intensively scouted the teenager, as TEAMtalk confirmed back on November 7.

Brighton have also been monitoring Mohya very closely.

In Germany, Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on him as a potential future option in the No. 10 role, with sporting director Max Eberl confirming that the club is watching his development. Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig are also following him.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid, Barcelona and AC Milan are understood to also be in the race to sign Mohya.

Borussia Dortmund were previously linked, but have cooled their pursuit, according to sources.

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Liverpool, Brighton tracking Bundesliga sensation Wael Mohya

No formal offers or negotiations have been confirmed for Mohya as of yet, despite the growing interest in the talented youngster.

His contract runs until June 2028, and Gladbach’s sporting director Rouven Schröder has made clear that the club has no intention of selling in January, regardless of the size of any bid.

The club is instead focused on securing a contract extension. However, that may be difficult unless it includes a realistic release clause.

Mohya’s valuation currently sits at around €25million (£20.9m / $27,4m), though some sources expecting higher figures – potentially around €45million (£37.7m / $49.2m) – will be required to sign him in the coming transfer windows.

Mohya remains a key part of Gladbach’s plans this season, and continued strong performances will only add to the competition for his signature.

A departure in January looks unlikely and difficult at this stage, but Mohya is certainly a player to keep a close eye on ahead of next summer.

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