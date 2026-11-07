Liverpool lining up move for 17-year-old Bundesliga playmaker who’s wanted by Bayern Munich

Liverpool are big admirers of Borussia Monchengladbach’s attacking midfielder Wael Mohya, TEAMtalk understands, with the 17-year-old looking primed to make a high-profile move.

The German-Moroccan talent has enjoyed a rapid breakthrough in the Bundesliga. He broke into the Gladbach first team last season, and has since made 27 appearances for the club, notching five goals and two assists in the process.

His contract runs until 2028, but growing attention from across Europe has forced the club to begin talks over an extension.

While Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig have been tracking Mohya for some time, sources have confirmed that both Liverpool and Brighton are now actively monitoring his progress.

The two English clubs are understood to have placed the teenager on their respective shortlists and are tracking his development closely.

For Liverpool, the interest fits a pattern of identifying high-potential attacking midfielders who can develop into first-team options, while Brighton’s reputation for finding young talent makes Mohya a natural target.

Gladbach sporting director Rouven Schröder has acknowledged the interest and confirmed that the club remains in dialogue with the player and his representatives. They are keen to tie Mohya down to a longer deal, ideally including a release clause, but they are aware of the level of interest.

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Liverpool in the mix to sign Wael Mohya

An offer next summer from one of Europe’s giants could change the picture for Mohya quickly.

A January move is currently viewed as unlikely, giving Liverpool and Brighton further time to assess the player over the remainder of the season.

Mohya, who is eligible for both Germany and Morocco, has already attracted senior attention at international level and continues to impress with his composure, creativity and ability in tight spaces.

With several top clubs now watching him the coming months will be crucial in determining whether he stays at Gladbach or becomes the subject of bids in 2027.

For now, both Liverpool and Brighton are keeping tabs while the teenager continues his development in the Bundesliga.

With Mohya developing into one of the most exciting young talents in the Bundesliga, it would be a surprise if more top European sides don’t join the race.

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