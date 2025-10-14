Liverpool warned Isak is off to Barcelona NEXT YEAR, as Romano confirms ‘good chance’ change is made

Barcelona are expected to part ways with Robert Lewandowski next summer and one source believes Alexander Isak could fill the void after just a single season at Liverpool.

Barcelona moved for Lewandowski in 2022 and despite being 33 years of age at the time of his arrival, the frontman has ripped up LaLiga.

Lewandowski’s goals – 73 in 110 league matches – have fired Barcelona to two LaLiga titles. Nevertheless, now aged 37 and with his contract expiring next summer, Barca are ready to move in a new direction.

Spanish outlet Sport, who are among the more reliable publications from that part of the world, recently claimed Lewandowski will not be offered a new contract.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has since given his take on the situation, and while he didn’t categorically state Lewandowski is leaving, he did point in that direction.

“Lewandowski has concrete and good chances to leave Barcelona as a free agent at the end of the season,” insisted Romano on his YouTube channel. “There’s a strong possibility.”

Barcelona will require a high profile signing to fill the void left by Lewandowski. And according to former Barca and Spain attacker, Gaizka Mendieta, Liverpool’s Isak could make his way to the Camp Nou.

Isak leaving Liverpool after one year?

Speaking to OLBG, Mendieta said: “There was talk in Spain of Alexander Isak going to Barcelona before he joined Liverpool who are stronger financially.

“Of course, there will be links between the best strikers and Real Madrid and Barcelona, at the moment Barca still have Robert Lewandowski, but they’ll be looking for his replacement next year and Isak will be looked at.

“He’s a great striker, he’s been in La Liga already, he knows the competition.

“His performances last season for Newcastle were amazing. So far he seems to be settling quickly into Liverpool.

“Great strikers are never short of offers and opportunities in either Premier League or of course in Spain with the bigger clubs.”

Barcelona must look elsewhere…

Isak signed a six-year contract running until 2031 when joining Liverpool from Newcastle. He hasn’t enjoyed the brightest of starts to life at Anfield, but to suggest he could leave after just one year is fanciful at best.

Isak went on strike in an effort to force his way out of St James’ Park. His desire and determination to join Liverpool were evident throughout the entire transfer saga and there are no suggestions he or Liverpool regret the record-breaking £125m move.

Furthermore, Barcelona are still beholden to the ‘1:1’ rule imposed on the club by LaLiga.

The ruling stipulates Barcelona can only spend one euro on new signings and player wages for every euro they generate from sales and removing player wages from their books. That is part of the reason why the club have signed an abundance of free agents in recent years.

Removing Lewandowski’s wages off the books would free up funds to pay Isak’s salary. However, there’s the small matter of paying the transfer fee which as we saw in the summer, will be astronomical.

Latest Alexander Isak news – Swedish misery…

