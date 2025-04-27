Arne Slot has been given advice over Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez

Arne Slot has been urged to keep hold of Darwin Nunez as former Arsenal star Paul Merson believes the Liverpool striker can still come good.

Liverpool pushed the boat out when signing Nunez in summer 2022, paying Benfica an initial £64million for him. The deal has the potential to rise to a whopping £85m through bonuses.

Nunez is the most expensive forward Liverpool have ever signed. He has earned cult status among Liverpool fans due to his brilliant work ethic and his ability to pop up with the odd winning goal, though it is fair to say he has also left supporters frustrated.

The Uruguayan has netted 40 goals in 138 appearances for Liverpool so far, which includes just seven strikes in 42 games this term.

Nunez has been guilty of missing some big chances in a Liverpool shirt and head coach Slot seems unsure on his ability.

Liverpool are open to selling the 25-year-old this summer, though Merson has warned that could be a mistake.

“I know people have a go at Nunez, but if I was the manager of a football club I’d be buying Nunez this summer,” the pundit said on Sky Sports. “He gives you something from the front, he defends…

“It’s just a bit of confidence [to get him scoring]. I don’t mind him.”

When asked if he would be amazed to see Nunez still playing at Anfield next season, Merson added: “Not really, no I wouldn’t. There’s no way he’ll be short of football clubs.

“I think he’s one of them, when he’s not there they will miss him immensely.

“He comes on, I know he misses big chances. But it’s the way he works for the team, he’s a team player.

“He leads from the front which is the most important thing in football in my opinion. I think he will get a club.”

Liverpool to field offers for Darwin Nunez

TEAMtalk revealed on Friday that Liverpool are willing to sell Nunez for the right price.

We understand that Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Atletico Madrid have all shown interest in the attacker.

However, those sides are unlikely to offer Liverpool the kind of big money they want for Nunez.

Nunez moving to Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal appears to be a more concrete possibility.

