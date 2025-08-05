Liverpool manager Arne Slot has been told he should perhaps think twice before shelling out a British record transfer fee for Alexander Isak – though a sizeable update from Newcastle’s move for a replacement gives the Reds fresh belief a deal will be done.

The Premier League champions are currently embroiled in a battle of nerves with Newcastle over a prospective deal for Isak that will be sure to shatter the British transfer record should it go through this summer. And with the Swede now due to meet Eddie Howe on Tuesday for the first time since both skipping their pre-season tour of Asia and subsequently going AWOL to undergo his own training routine at former club Real Sociedad, the striker faces an awkward dressing down with his manager at their Darsley Park training complex.

However, we understand Isak’s decision to leave remains unchanged. Our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher beat the pack to first reveal the news that Isak has told Newcastle he wants out this summer and had set his hearts on a move to Liverpool, when the news broke almost two weeks ago.

Since then, Liverpool have had one offer rejected for the Swede, worth an initial £110m, but topping £120m (€137.5m, $159m), with Newcastle adamant the star remains not for sale.

However, the Reds are expected to come back in with an increased bid that edges nearer to the Magpies’ £150m (€172m, $199m) valuation – and the growing feeling is that Isak’s stance coupled with the money on offer will ultimately force Howe and Co to cash in.

Despite that, former Liverpool star Luis Garcia isn’t sure Isak is worth such a colossal fee and has two doubts over spending such sums, with the costs involved and the fact that the Reds are not exactly short of goals anyway his two main concerns.

“I’m not sure on the price-tag,” Garcia told ESPN. “I was talking about him at Real Sociedad and the development of the player has been incredible. But the price I think is really, really high.”

Garcia added: “It’s not that you’re a team who needs a centre-forward to score 30, 35 goals, you already have a player like that on the right side [Mohamed Salah], and you’ve got a lot of players who can score double figures.

“I think Isak is a fantastic player and of course he will give you something extra, but I’m not sure spending that money on a striker right now is the best thing for Liverpool.”

DON’T MISS ➡️ Alexander Isak ‘probably’ finished at Newcastle as seething Howe makes Liverpool sale stance clear – journalist

Liverpool believe Isak deal is there to be done

Despite Newcastle’s stance over the sale of Isak, the feeling in the industry is that a deal is indeed there to be done, with even Geordie legend Alan Shearer not begrudging the striker his dream move.

We understand two things have prompted the player’s decision to move on: a failure by the club to enhance his £120,000 a week wages when initially promised and their failure to significantly add to their squad this summer, fuelling the player’s fears that he will not win the game’s top prizes while on Tyneside.

However, it will be down to Liverpool to come up with a transfer package that matches Newcastle’s asking price

Newcastle, for their part, do appear to be clearing the path for his departure, having identified and now raised their bid for Benjamin Sesko, with the RB Leipzig striker seen as his replacement up front.

Now it has emerged overnight that Newcastle have improved their offer for the 22-year-old and held ‘positive talks’ with the player too over the move as they look to beat Manchester United to his signing.

A full agreement to sign Sesko is likely to hasten Isak’s own departure to Anfield.

On the subject of Liverpool’s next move, journalist Fabrizio Romano also thinks the Reds are happy to play the transfer waiting game, despite Newcastle’s strong refusal to enter into talks over his sale.

“Liverpool today presented their first official bid after the informal discussion they had more than two weeks ago with Newcastle for Alexander Isak,” Romano stated.

“The answer from Newcastle to this proposal was no thanks. Full stop. Newcastle didn’t say, ‘this is the price’. Newcastle didn’t say, ‘let’s negotiate again next week’. Newcastle didn’t say, ‘the player is untouchable’. Newcastle said no. Offer rejected. Stop.

“So that’s the message from Newcastle and this is probably why you see now many reports on Liverpool not willing to bid again for Alexander Isak, because obviously when you see Newcastle that strong on their position for Liverpool, [it] would be pointless to go and send bids every day, every hour for Isak.

“But internally, Liverpool know that this is part of the game. It’s still [the] beginning of August. There’s still plenty of time to go before the end of the transfer window.

“Also, Liverpool expected Newcastle to be strong on their position, especially because of one reason: the only way for the Alexander Isak deal to happen this summer is if Newcastle find a top striker on the market, top striker, and decide internally to let Isak go to Liverpool. That’s the only way.

“Liverpool wanted to show to the player, okay, we are really ready. That’s not just an informal conversation. That’s not just a verbal proposal. It’s an official bid.

“So Liverpool sent a clear message to Alexander Isak. We are here. We are ready. We have the money. We are prepared to make something important. Newcastle say no. But Alexander Isak remains clear on his position.”

Alexander Isak transfer timeline: Will Liverpool get their man?

By Samuel Bannister

February 13 – TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher reveals Isak would be very interested in moving to Liverpool to play consistent Champions League football and compete for trophies.

May 22 – Fabrizio Romano reveals Liverpool have been in contact with Newcastle about Isak, without getting any encouragement a deal would be possible.

June 19 – Multiple sources agree Liverpool’s interest in Isak still persists and they could look to eclipse their record-breaking signing of Florian Wirtz.

June 20 – TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher reports that Liverpool are considering making a £150m offer for Isak, who would be open to the move.

June 24 – The Times claims Newcastle are willing to break their club wage record to give Isak a new contract.

June 26 – David Ornstein confirms Newcastle have no intention of selling Isak and want to renew his contract, with the player happy after securing Champions League involvement.

July 12 – The Daily Telegraph reveals Newcastle are back in the race for Hugo Ekitike, but as someone to have in the same squad as Isak rather than replace him.

July 16 – Romano reveals Liverpool have told Newcastle they are willing to pay a record £120m fee for Isak.

July 18 – Santi Aouna reveals Al Hilal have opened talks with Isak’s agents over a move to the Saudi Pro League.

July 19 – Eddie Howe sends Isak home from Newcastle’s pre-season friendly against Celtic, confirming the decision was due to the speculation about his future.

July 23 – Liverpool announce the signing of Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt.

July 24 – Absent from their pre-season tour, Isak makes the bombshell decision of telling Newcastle he wants to leave.

July 26 – Howe says there is ‘no chance’ of Isak joining up with Newcastle’s pre-season tour at a later date.

July 28 – Sacha Tavolieri claims Liverpool have agreed a five-year contract with Isak.

July 30 – Nicola Schira claims Isak will earn £250,000 a week over a contract to 2030 at Anfield.

August 1 – Liverpool have their first formal bid for Isak – worth £110m plus add-ons – rejected by Newcastle.