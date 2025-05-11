Arne Slot plans to use Wataru Endo at right-back as a potential measure to compensate for the loss of Trent Alexander-Arnold, with a report also revealing three other internal options for Liverpool at right-back.

Alexander-Arnold has already announced that he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season. Although the right-back has not divulged the name of the next club, it is widely expected that he will join Spanish and European giants Real Madrid as a free agent once his contract with the Reds runs out.

There are even suggestions that Madrid could pay the Merseyside club a small fee to sign Alexander-Arnold in time for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in June.

While Alexander-Arnold has his critics for the defensive side of his game, there is no doubt that he is one of the best attacking right-backs on the planet and is a world-class player.

Replacing a player like Alexander-Arnold in the team will not be easy, but Liverpool manager Slot believes that playing Endo out of position would be a smart solution.

According to Rousing The Kop, Liverpool believe that Endo can play as a right-back despite being a defensive midfielder by trade.

The newly-crowned Premier League champions are not looking to sign a player in the mould of Alexander-Arnold and are considering ‘bringing in a more inventive midfield option’ to compensate for his attacking prowess.

Conor Bradley will be the only senior natural right-back in the Liverpool squad once Alexander-Arnold leaves.

Endo joined Liverpool from VfB Stuttgart in the summer of 2023 for £16.2million.

The Japan international is a defensive midfielder by trade, but he can also play as a centre-back.

Endo has made 73 appearances for Liverpool so far in his career, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the process

DON’T MISS 🔴 The spectacular Liverpool XI for Prem title defence in 2025-26 with four new signings

Liverpool have THREE other solutions for right-back

According to RTK, Liverpool believe that they have three other players in the squad who can slot in at right-back.

The Merseyside club are of the view that Jarell Quansah, Joe Gomez and Curtis Jones all can play instead of Alexander-Arnold at right-back, if they decide not to bring in a like-for-like replacement.

Both Quansah and Gomez have played at right-back and are defenders by trade, so it does not come as a surprise that Slot thinks that they can do the job.

Jones, though, is a midfielder by trade. While the 24-year-old has played as a right-back twice this season, it remains to be seen if the Englishman would prefer to play in that role for the long run.

It is going to be extremely hard for Liverpool to find a right-back as good as Alexander-Arnold, and Slot is very likely to make Bradley his number one for that position next season if the Liverpool boss is unable to bring in someone new.

The likes of Endo and Jones are not natural right-backs, and Slot will have to be wary of playing them out of position.

Latest Liverpool news: Huijsen ‘dream’, Lyon raid

A report has revealed the name of Dean Huijsen’s ‘dream’ club.

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid are among the clubs keen on a summer deal for Huijsen.

The defender has a release clause of £50million in his contract, and Bournemouth are already looking for potential replacements.

There have been reports that Liverpool have already made a formal proposal to Huijsen, and it has now been revealed where the Spain international centre-back would like to go.

Liverpool have ramped their interest in a Lyon star, according to a report.

The left winger’s agent has already talked up a move to Anfield for his client this summer.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are said to have identified a better midfielder than Martin Zubimendi, who seems set for a move to Arsenal.

POLL: Who should Liverpool replace Trent Alexander-Arnold with?