A winger Liverpool completed a deal to sign earlier this week just showcased why the Reds made a decisive move.

Liverpool don’t lack for options out wide right now, with Bradley Barcola, Rio Ngumoha, Cody Gakpo and Victor Munoz all in situ.

Federico Chiesa too is in the building, though per The Athletic, he’s one of four squad players fully expected to leave the club in 2027.

The average age of Liverpool’s four frontline wingers is just 23, though owners FSG always have one eye on the future.

Earlier this week, news broke of Liverpool striking an agreement to sign 16-year-old Senegalese winger, Sidy Barhama Ndiaye, in the January window of 2028 after he’s turned 18.

That news was relayed by The Athletic, who claimed Liverpool now have the ‘option’ to make that move.

But per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, it’s a done deal and Ndiaye WILL arrive at Anfield at that time.

He declared on X: ‘Liverpool have verbally agreed deal to sign 16 year old winger Sidy Barhama Ndiaye, here we go!

‘Senegalese talent to join in January 2028, when he turns 18.

‘Ndiaye was already at Liverpool on trial in 2025 and ready to become #LFC player for future.’

Ndiaye previously impressed while on trial at Liverpool in the summer of 2025. At present, he’s starring for Senegal at the Under-17 World Cup.

Ndiaye bagged three goal contributions in Senegal’s 9-0 demolition of Cuba last week.

In his latest outing at the tournament in Qatar, Ndiaye again got on the scoresheet, this time expertly controlling a hip-height pass before cutting inside and beating the goalkeeper at the near post from just inside the area.

The sublime goal can be viewed below.

Snuck in. 🇸🇳🤏 #U17WC https://t.co/KHrRZPwxAr — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 26, 2026

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