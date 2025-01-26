Liverpool could reportedly hijack Napoli’s pursuit of Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi, who Antonio Conte wants as an alternative to Alejandro Garnacho.

Napoli have sold superstar winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Paris Saint-Germain for roughly £59m and the Italian side have been looking at potential replacements.

Conte’s side made bids for Garnacho but have reportedly cooled their interest in the Argentinian international after Man Utd stood firm on their price tag of around £70m, although they haven’t completely given up.

Napoli are understood to be looking at Dortmund forward Adeyemi as an alternative, but according to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Liverpool could scupper their plans to sign him.

The report claims that ‘Liverpool are watching’ the Dortmund star’s situation with a view to potentially bidding for him, although it’s not made clear whether they would move now or in the summer.

Adeyemi isn’t a consistent starter for Dortmund so the German side could part ways with the 23-year-old for the right price.

His contract is valid until 2027, so Dortmund are in a relatively strong negotiating position.

READ MORE: Real Madrid ‘ready for big attack’ in Trent Alexander-Arnold hunt as Fabrizio Romano makes ‘absolutely convinced’ claim

Liverpool are long-term admirers of Adeyemi – sources

TEAMtalk transfer insider Rudy Galetti exclusively revealed back in September that Liverpool had identified Adeyemi as a potential long-term replacement for Mo Salah.

Adeyemi can play as a winger on either flank or as a centre-forward so could provide cover in multiple positions for Arne Slot’s side.

Sources informed TEAMtalk at the time that Dortmund will consider offers in the region of €45m (£37.5m; $50.2m), which is viewed as ‘negotiable’ and ‘fair’ by the Liverpool hierarchy.

Liverpool very rarely make big-money signings late in the January window, however, so it’s far more likely they’d move for Adeyemi in the summer.

That will also give the Reds time to get clarity on Salah’s future, who continues to be linked with moves away from Anfield as the uncertainty surrounding his contract situation drags on.

With this in mind, it will be interesting to see whether Napoli submit a concrete bid for Adeyemi this month. If they don’t, the Dortmund star could be an option for Liverpool at the end of the season.

Liverpool round-up: Napoli want Nunez?! / Bajcetic exit looms

Meanwhile, a report report has claimed that Napoli have shown interest in signing Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez this month, in what would be a blockbuster move.

The Reds are reluctant to allow Nunez to leave but the report claimed that Napoli could offer a ‘significant’ fee for the Uruguayan international.

Nunez hasn’t played frequently this season but remains an important squad player for Liverpool. Slot won’t sanction his sale unless it’s for a big-money bid, meaning Napoli are unlikely to be able to afford him.

In other news, Liverpool call recall young midfielder Stefan Bajcetic from his loan with Red Bull Salzburg and send him elsewhere, per reports.

Las Palmas, who are currently battling relegation in LaLiga, have reportedly ‘opened talks’ with Liverpool to sign Bajcetic on loan until the end of the season.

DON’T MISS: Garnacho to Chelsea: Three reasons for Man Utd to keep, three to sell as controversial transfer assessed

Liverpool transfer quiz: Higher or lower?