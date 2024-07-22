Plymouth Argyle boss Wayne Rooney is ready to raid old rivals Liverpool to try and take teenage sensation Jayden Danns on loan, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Rooney is keen to bolster his side’s attacking options ahead of the new season and he is a big admirer of Liverpool hot-shot Danns.

The 18-year-old burst onto the scene at Liverpool last season, helping the Reds win the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley. He also scored his first two goals in an FA Cup fifth-round victory over Southampton.

Liverpool have high hopes for Danns, who is the son of former Bolton midfielder Neil, and he signed a new long-term deal at Anfield last March.

Danns is likely to be well down the pecking order in Arne Slot’s plans next season due to the array of attacking options available to the Dutchman.

Ex-Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was a huge admirer of the teenager and he looks set to have a big future ahead of him with the Merseyside giants.

Danns spent much of last season training in and around the first team, while he also scored three goals and made two assists in eight matches for the Reds’ under-21s side.

Liverpool may feel Danns might benefit from a first loan move away from Anfield to continue his development with regular first-team football and Rooney and Plymouth are at the front of the queue if they decide to loan him out.

