Ibrahima Konate has offered an update on his ongoing contract talks as Liverpool continues to stall on three other key deals.

While Konate, 25, has another year to go on his deal, the club are hoping to tie him down to a long-term deal after emerging as one of the league’s best centre-backs and one of the club’s most important figures.

This deal has been in the works for a few months and, in December, it was reported that his deal was in the ‘final stages’ but nothing has since been signed or confirmed leaving many to wonder if this is another deal that could escape Liverpool.

Konate has opened up on the situation, speaking ahead of Liverpool‘s home game in the Champions League against Lille at Anfield.

“Who talked about that a few months ago?” he responded to the reporters when asked for an update on his contract talks. “The club didn’t say anything, I didn’t say anything. It’s one person who said that.

“I was not ready, I didn’t know when he said that. But after, I spoke with the club. I think I am really focused on what happens now. We will see what will happen.

“Yes [I have been offered a deal]. This is another conversation [whether I am close to signing].”

The French international has now featured 112 times since joining in 2021 but there will be some concern over his injury in the long term given that he missed 60 days on average per season across three full campaigns – and he’s missed 34 days during the current season with a knee injury.

However, while Konate’s situation is still developing, fans are still worried about the trio of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold who are all out of contract in June.

Konate was asked about Van Dijk and paid him the ultimate compliment of being the best in Europe. He added: “This season, yeah, I think so. Everyone knows Virgil and everyone knows his quality, for me, he is the best, no-one is better than him in this position.”

Update on Alexander-Arnold, Salah

In terms of the key figures, Salah is currently leading European football for goal contributions but is yet to confirm his future after June. Saudi Arabia continues to be heavily linked with a move.

One report claims that he is likely to remain in Liverpool for another year but that Paris Saint-Germain are hoping to secure him next summer. With the French champions set to do ‘everything’ to bring him in.

As far as Alexander-Arnold goes, Real Madrid remains determined to sign him and is eyeing up a second bid having submitted one in January already.

It claims that the England international has expressed his desire to join the club for well over a month now and they are hoping to continue with their negotiations after talks took place earlier this month after their Spanish Super Cup defeat to Barcelona.

