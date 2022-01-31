West Ham are reportedly in contact with Liverpool over a late deal for Divock Origi – but it is claimed elsewhere that a striker signing remains unlikely.

Finding a new striker has been a priority for West Ham for more than a year. They need more support for talisman Michail Antonio up front. But it has been hard for them to find someone willing to compete for his place.

They have been waiting for the right deal and Origi is someone they have kept in mind. Now, the pieces may be falling into place for them to make a deadline day move happen.

Origi is a cult hero at Liverpool but has fallen down the pecking order recently. He is yet to start a Premier League game this season. Liverpool’s signing of Luis Diaz from Porto has only complicated Origi’s situation.

Therefore, the Reds are listening to offers for the Belgian on the deadline. Reports over the weekend suggested bids could come from any of three directions: Burnley, Atalanta or Fiorentina.

But according to Football Insider, West Ham are back in the hunt for Origi on the last day of the January transfer window.

The online outlet claims the Hammers have asked Liverpool to keep them informed of developments surrounding the striker.

Diaz is Mane's successor, Reds still looking for Salah's Liverpool are making their Salah situation a lot harder than it needs to be.

It is believed that the Merseyside outfit will consider any kind of offer for Origi. It could be a loan – with or without a buying option – or a permanent deal.

Liverpool have Origi under contract for six more months but there is a clause for them to extend the deal depending on gametime.

But any further appearances he makes this season could be away from Anfield if things fall into place for West Ham.

That said, The Telegraph have reported that a striker signing still looks unlikely for the London outfit. It would mean they have gone three transfer windows without replacing Sebastien Haller.

Football Insider seem to think they have more of a chance to take Origi, whom David Moyes has targeted. But West Ham are not alone in the race for the 26-year-old still.

Hence, they will presumably be seeing if anyone else makes a move before firming up their own plans.

Liverpool to fill Origi void with another attacking signing

Origi has only been playing a backup role at Liverpool, but it may still be important for them to find squad depth.

Their front three this season has usually consisted of Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah. They also have Roberto Firmino as a strong option and now Diaz too.

But behind them in the pecking order, they could add more competition with one for the future.

Reports on Sunday revealed Liverpool are trying to sign Fabio Carvalho from Fulham.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been looking at the 19-year-old for a number of months. He is out of contract in the summer.

And his performances in the Championship, which have been very impressive, have put a number of top teams on alert.

Sensing that time is of the essence, the Anfield hierarchy have submitted the bid of £5m for Carvalho.

Fabrizio Romano has added the two clubs are in ‘concrete talks’.

Carvalho is said to be attracted by the prospect of joining Liverpool. He has rejected several new contract offers to stay with Fulham.

The Londoners could take him back on loan for the rest of the season though if Liverpool sign him.

READ MORE: Pundit tips Klopp to pair Diaz with second South American signing in fearsome Liverpool attack