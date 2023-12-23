West Ham star tells Liverpool to ‘bring the money’ as he feels Klopp has laid massive transfer hint

Michail Antonio has told Liverpool they must “bring the money” if they want to sign his teammate Jarrod Bowen, and he feels Jurgen Klopp may be “hinting” at the consequence of the transfer.

Bowen’s been one of the most impressive players in the Premier League over the past few seasons. During his best campaign, two seasons ago, the West Ham winger bagged 12 league goals and 12 assists.

He’s on track to beat his goals tally from that season, having already scored 10 times in the league.

Only Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland have scored more Premier League goals than Bowen this term.

The Hammers man has been likened to the former of late, with Tony Cascarino calling him “the claret and blue Salah.”

And Reds boss Klopp has recently added fuel to the fire that Bowen would fit into his side, stating he’s his “favourite player” besides his own assets.

Given Salah is being linked with a move away, with a renewed push from the Saudi Pro League for the winger recently being confirmed, it’s not a massive stretch to assume the West Ham man could fill his spot if he is to leave soon.

Hammers man Antonio seems to believe Klopp is hinting at that being the case.

Antonio believes Klopp wants Bowen to replace Salah

“Jurgen Klopp said before the game that Jarrod Bowen is his favourite player in the league other than his own players. I think he’s trying to lay those seeds, man, he wants Jarrod,” Antonio said on the Footballer’s Football Podcast.

“He can lay the seeds all he likes, mate. The man has just signed a seven-year deal, bro, if he wants that, he can bring the money.

“Who’s he going to replace, obviously he plays on the right? Are you hinting at something here? Are you letting Salah go, yeah?'”

Indeed, Bowen looks like a ready-made replacement for the Liverpool star, so it would not be a surprise if Klopp was to go after him if he was to leave.

Klopp needs to pay big

Antonio is right in that Bowen’s form alongside his new deal means he’ll command a large fee.

TEAMtalk recently revealed that West Ham have put a value of near £100million on Bowen, in a bid to price out big sides.

However, Salah could command a fee in the same region, and Liverpool would surely have no problem replacing him with a quality player in the same price bracket.

That said, the Hammers might have to give up their star if the Reds come knocking.

It’ll be interesting to see, if Salah does leave the club soon, whether Bowen is the man Klopp goes after.

