What Arne Slot told one of his former Liverpool players has been revealed

A former Liverpool man has revealed what manager Arne Slot “believed” about him just weeks before he was sold to a fellow Premier League side.

Slot has cleared out a number of big names from his side in just over a year at Anfield. The likes of Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz are perhaps the biggest names, but Jarell Quansah, Harvey Elliott and Sepp van den Berg all had promise which will now be unfulfilled at Liverpool.

Elliott is having a torrid time at Aston Villa, but Quansah and Van den Berg have landed on their feet, the latter a staple in the Brentford side, having not missed a minute in the Premier League this season.

He played only four senior games at Liverpool but has revealed Slot felt he had a future at the club just weeks before he left.

Van den Berg told the Guardian: “The years before, I never had this feeling of me having a proper chance.

“A few weeks down the line, he was saying: ‘You’re doing very well. I want you to stay.’

“He told me: ‘You’re not going to start but I believe if you stay you will get a chance in the future to start.'”

Had Van den Berg waited it out, with Quansah leaving and Ibrahima Konate looking likely to depart at the end of the season, there might well have been a role for him.

However, he’d already been out on loan to three different clubs during his time as a Liverpool player and clearly did not want to wait any longer to be a starter, which he is with Brentford.

Van den Berg struggled at Liverpool

Van den Berg felt forgotten at Liverpool, having only ever played four senior games, and detailed how tough his time there was.

“I was going home crying at some points and then not speaking to anyone. Do you call this depressed? I think it’s a bit too heavy a word. But I wasn’t feeling well,” he said.

“I wasn’t in the head space you are supposed to be in. I had no confidence and that really affected me as a footballer. I was just constantly doubting myself, like I was not good enough. I didn’t want to go to training, which is not me. Then, you know you are really down low.

“Looking back, if someone had taken care of me as a young player, it would have helped me, for sure. For young guys going abroad, going to big clubs, I’d say to parents: ‘Be careful. Make sure the kid is OK.’ I have lovely parents, my mum FaceTimes me every day but still she didn’t know 100 per cent how I felt. And for the clubs, definitely look out more for the younger players.

“On the other hand, I did learn a lot from the situation. It made me the guy I am today. My injury at Schalke, as well – it makes you stronger. You learn so much because you go into such a dark space. It feels like your whole world dies in front of you because football is your world. Luckily, I survived it.”

Liverpool round-up: Salah and Wirtz problem

A report has claimed that Liverpool boss Arne Slot has an ‘issue’ with Florian Wirtz and Mohamed Salah, over which one to play, with both unable to start together.

When Wirtz assisted twice against Eintracht Frankfurt in the week, he did so from the right wing.

Meanwhile, though the Reds are now said to be interested in Antoine Semenyo, insider Dean Jones does not believe that move will come in January.

He said: “I don’t think he will leave in January because from my current understanding of the situation the clause in his contract would not be live at that stage.”

