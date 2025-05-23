As Liverpool continue to be heavily linked with a move for outstanding Bayer Leverkusen talent Florian Wirtz, TEAMtalk takes a look at what some top coaches and pundits have said about what the Reds can expect if they win the race for the talented playmaker.

Arne Slot has reportedly given his approval to the signing of Wirtz, who is being tipped to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold’s playmaking ability on Merseyside despite the two lining up in completely different positions.

Wirtz is one of the best young attacking midfielders in the world and has scored 57 goals and provided 65 assists in 197 appearances for Bayer so far in his career.

He is expected to cost Liverpool well in excess of £100million but listening to some of the top voices in the game, it looks like he will be worth every penny.

To that end, TEAMtalk have taken a look at what some of the top managers in the game have said about the man who could be pulling the strings in the No.10 role for Slot’s men next season.

🗣️ Barcelona manager Hansi Flick: “Florian is just a huge asset with his care-free nature. He’s simply an outstanding technician, loves to play, is very creative, has a good shot, runs hard and is quick. He’s the full package.”

🗣️ Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone: “He is incredibly important for his team, can attack in various forms and contributes to his team’s compactness.”

🗣️ Departing Leverkusen chief Xabi Alonso after Wirtz was described as the “German Messi from Cologne”, recently commented: “I don’t know about that. He is a top, top talent.

“There are good players and there are players who look good on the pitch. The player who looks good does things that are nice, but not necessarily efficient.

“Why is Messi so good? Because he knows how and when to play simple passes. Messi says: ‘You’re in a better position? Here, there you have the ball!’ It’s not always about making the most brilliant move, but the best and smartest. Florian can do that. That’s why he’s so good.”

🗣️ Speaking about Wirtz previously, Germany coach Julian Naglesmann said: “I particularly appreciate his creativity and his courage on the ball. He is very hard-working and runs a lot of kilometres at Leverkusen.

“I think he feels extremely valuable and has arrived at Leverkusen – and with us he is a little more humble in his demeanour but he can be that too.”

🗣️ Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman is also a big fan, adding: “He is an incredibly important player for Germany with outstanding technical abilities, speed, intelligence – a class player.

“It is a joy to watch him; players like him make football beautiful.”

Pundits also marvel over ‘incredible’ Wirtz

🗣️ Former Liverpool and England midfielder Joe Cole told TNT Sports: “Incredible. I’ve watched him three times this year now and he’s blown me away every time.

“He’s got a South American flair with a German efficiency about him. We’ve all heard of Jude Bellingham, Cole Palmer and Phil Foden, and Musiala.

“This lad will be new to the British viewers. Let me tell you, he is every bit as talented as those players. He could go on to be anything.”

🗣️ Speaking earlier in the season, former Leverkusen and Germany striker Patrick Helmes said: “I was in the stadium for the Champions League match against Salzburg. What Florian Wirtz can do is absolutely exceptional for me. Probably the best midfielder in the world.

“I think that Wirtz has something different that Jamal Musiala isn’t quite ready for yet. I think Wirtz will simply move on in the summer. He has left huge shoes to fill in Leverkusen. With the way he plays football, he is an absolute hero there, the best player in the squad.”

Florian Wirtz stats this season