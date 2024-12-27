What Klopp texted Curtis Jones after Leicester win revealed, as Van Nistelrooy makes two Liverpool title claims

Curtis Jones revealed what Jurgen Klopp texted him in the immediate aftermath of Liverpool’s 3-1 victory over Leicester, while Foxes boss Ruud van Nistelrooy explained two factors that give the Reds a “great chance” of winning the league.

Liverpool came from behind to beat Leicester at Anfield on Boxing Day in a victory that reinforced their position as title favourites.

The Reds lacked invention in attack throughout much of the first half, with their players all too often content to whip aimless crosses into the Leicester box. Unsurprisingly, that strategy played into the hands of Leicester centre-backs, Jannik Vestergaard and Conor Coady.

However, Cody Gakpo’s moment of brilliance just before half time was quickly followed by Curtis Jones putting Liverpool in front soon after the break.

From then on, only one team looked likely to win, with Mohamed Salah sealing all three points with his 16th league goal of the season late on.

Jones got the nod to start in place of Dominik Szoboszlai in the No 10 role and showed great movement and positioning to be on hand to prod home the go-ahead goal.

It was a fine way to mark Jones’ 100th Premier League appearance for Liverpool, even if the homegrown star wasn’t aware of the milestone.

Speaking to Match of the Day, Jones revealed he only became aware of the landmark appearance when reading a surprise text from former Reds boss, Jurgen Klopp.

“I came in [after the match] and normally text family and I saw a text off Klopp saying ‘congratulations on 100 games and here’s to 500.’ I was like ‘what is he on about?’

“I just checked then and I am proud. It was him who set up the team we have now. The foundation was there and Arne Slot has carried it on.”

Van Nistelrooy on Liverpool’s title chances

The win extended Liverpool’s gap to second-placed Chelsea to seven points. That came after the Blues suffered their first league defeat to Fulham at Stamford Bridge in 45 years.

Should Arsenal beat Ipswich Town on Friday night, it is the Gunners who’ll re-take second place. However, they’ll trail Liverpool by six points and the Reds would retain a game in hand (vs Everton).

All in all it’s looking increasingly rosy for Liverpool’s title chances and Leicester boss Ruud van Nistelrooy detailed two factors that give the Reds a “great chance.”

“You never know in the Premier League and many things have happened before, but looking at this team and how stable they are and the depth of their squad they have a great chance,” said Van Nistelrooy post-match.

Liverpool elected to keep the squad Arne Slot inherited largely unchanged over the summer, with only goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili (arriving next season) and back-up forward Federico Chiesa signing up.

They did infamously attempt to sign Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, though once the Spaniard snubbed the club, they resisted the temptation of signing a less suitable alternative.

While Liverpool’s relative inaction in the transfer market is a point of contention among the fanbase, their cautious approach to spending does appear to have reaped rewards this season.

Perhaps the biggest beneficiary in that regard is Ryan Gravenberch who has flourished in the absence of a new midfield signing.

However, there is one – or perhaps three – rather large elephants in the room that could take a sledgehammer to Liverpool’s stability.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are all in the final year of their respective contracts.

We are now just five days away from January 1 – the date from which those players can sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas sides.

