What Liverpool REALLY think of Gyokeres and Sesko revealed, as Romano rates chances of another ‘world class’ Reds coup

Fabrizio Romano has indirectly revealed what Liverpool really think of the striker signings Arsenal and Manchester United made, and the trusted reporter has shed light on the Reds’ attempts sign another ‘world class’ attacker.

Many of the biggest moves in the Premier League this summer centred on strikers. Alexander Isak’s deadline day switch to Liverpool smashed the British transfer record, with the Reds paying Newcastle £125m. The previous record had been set less than two months prior by way of Florian Wirtz’s £116m (add-ons included) arrival from Bayer Leverkusen.

Man Utd and Arsenal both landed expensive new strikers too. Benjamin Sesko moved to Old Trafford in a deal worth £73.7m (add-ons included), while Viktor Gyokeres cost Arsenal £64m inclusive of add-ons.

Both Sesko and Gyokeres were widely known to be available for transfer before the summer window opened, yet Liverpool at no stage flirted with the idea of signing either.

Instead, the Reds only had eyes for Isak and if failing to land the Swede, Liverpool would have pushed to sign Bradley Barcola from PSG instead.

Barcola is obviously not a striker, but according to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool believed Isak was the ONLY world class No 9 with a realistic chance of changing clubs this summer.

As such, Liverpool would not have moved for Gyokeres or Sesko even if Isak were unavailable.

“Bradley Barcola this summer was one of the solutions being considered by Liverpool in case they couldn’t get Alexander Isak,” began Romano when speaking on his YouTube channel.

“Barcola is a winger and Isak is a striker, yes, but the plan at Liverpool was ‘let’s go for Alexander Isak, if we can’t get Isak we need a world class player.’

“And the only world class player on the market in their view was a winger, not a striker. For Liverpool, the only world class player up front was Isak and they wanted Isak as their number one, two, three, four, five target!

“But in case Isak was not available, Barcola was seen as a world class winger and as an opportunity.”

Could Liverpool get Bradley Barcola too?

Liverpool sold Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich and elected not to sign a replacement on the left wing. The left wing is where Barcola plays…

Cody Gakpo is now the undisputed starter on the left, with back-up now provided by the explosive but inexperienced Rio Ngumoha.

A move for Barcola who as Romano stated, Liverpool believe is world class, would give Arne Slot a truly astounding forward line.

Barcola and Mohamed Salah would operate on the wings, with Wirtz scheming in the No 10 role behind Isak.

However, Romano went on to massively downplay the chances of Barcola leaving PSG any time soon. Instead, what’s far more likely is the Frenchman signs a new and improved contract with the Ligue 1 giant.

Romano continued: “Well, we have to remind that for PSG he was never for sale, so probably [signing] Barcola was going to be impossible.

“But in their internal discussions, Liverpool several times considered Barcola as an option.”

Romano went on to stress Barcola is viewed as a “crucial player” by PSG advisor Luis Campos, manager Luis Enrique and club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Accordingly, not only is Barcola not leaving Paris any time soon, but work is also underway on a contract extension.

“A new contract will be a topic,” continued Romano. “The new contract of Barcola at PSG will be one of the topics to discuss in the upcoming weeks.

“This is one to watch because PSG are aware of the interest from the Premier League. PSG know very well with their experience that when top clubs want a player it’s not just in one window, it can also be in the future.

“So PSG want to make sure they can find a solution to extend the contract of Bradley Barcola.”

Romano concluded by stating PSG are “working very hard” on Barcola’s new deal.

