As the pressure continues to grow on Liverpool boss Arne Slot, after a remarkable run of six defeats in the last seven games in all competitions for the reigning Premier League champions, the thoughts of influential sporting director Richard Hughes have been revealed.

The Reds suffered a demoralising 3-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening, a game in which Slot was accused of giving up the ghost before a ball had even been kicked due to his weakened team selection.

Milos Kerkez was the only player to keep his place in the side following last weekend’s defeat to Brentford, while there were no first-team players even named on the bench.

Six defeats in seven includes a run of four successive Premier League defeats, which is arguably much more damaging than a League Cup exit when it comes to Liverpool‘s fading hopes of retaining their title.

Slot has been taunted with cries of ‘you’re getting sacked in the morning’ by rival fans in recent games, while some pundits have suggested he might not see out the rest of 2025 if results continue to go against him.

However, a report from Liverpool FC News states that Slot’s position is said to be secure, with FSG unlikely to pull the trigger so soon on a coach that won them the league just a matter of months ago.

Sporting director Hughes is also a big fan of Slot and made his feelings very clear about the 47-year-old in a private chat he had with former Anfield skipper Jamie Redknapp back in May.

Indeed, Redknapp revealed: “When you say they have no major signings, the major signing was the manager. I spoke to Richard Hughes about this and I said, ‘why Arne Slot?’

“He said, ‘because everything pointed towards a man that could handle that big club mentality, you have to not just manage the team but you have to manage expectations. You have to be calm about managing this club’.

“I think the way that he has done that has been absolutely phenomenal. He’s a super cool guy.

“When [Jose] Mourinho came in, he was the special one. This guy is the cool one. He doesn’t get flustered.”

Slot facing crunch week ahead

While those comments clearly are not relevant when it comes to Liverpool’s current woeful run of form, it’s thought that Hughes remains unwavering in his support of Slot at this stage.

However, the next few games could be pivotal to the Dutchman remaining in his job as the Reds face a daunting run of fixtures.

First up this weekend is the visit of an Aston Villa side absolutely flying in the league, having won their last four games, including victories over Tottenham and Manchester City.

After that is the small matter of a Champions League date with Real Madrid on Merseyside this coming Tuesday before heading to City a week on Sunday.

It’s no exaggeration that those three games could end up being pivotal when it comes to Slot keeping his job, although it at least appears that he still has Hughes’ back – for now.

