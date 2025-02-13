Arne Slot was sent off following the Merseyside derby

Johnny Heitinga is expected to take charge of Liverpool for their Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday after both Arne Slot and his assistant Sipke Hulshoff were dismissed during the tumultuous Merseyside derby on Wednesday night.

Liverpool thought they had won the game after Mo Salah’s strike in the 73rd minute gave them a 2-1 lead, only for James Tarkowski to step up and score a brilliant volley deep into stoppage time. Everton snatched a 2-2 draw during the last Merseyside derby at Goodison Park, and there was yet more drama after the final whistle.

Abdoulaye Doucoure angered Curtis Jones by celebrating in front of the Liverpool fans, and the pair caused a melee between the two teams and ground staff.

Doucoure and Jones were both sent off by referee Michael Oliver. Liverpool head coach Slot was dismissed too after aggressively shaking Oliver’s hand, while Hulshoff was also shown the red card in the aftermath as tempers flared.

According to Daily Mail reporter Lewis Steele, assistant first-team coach Heitinga – a former Everton defender no less – will be on the touchline when Wolves visit Anfield this weekend.

The Liverpool Echo, meanwhile, have explained what Slot is and isn’t allowed to do as he serves his two-match ban.

The 46-year-old cannot watch from the touchline, go to the bench to speak with his staff or talk to players during the game. Slot is not allowed to communicate with the referee or any other match officials, either.

But Slot is permitted to view the game from the directors’ box and use remote communication to speak with Heitinga and other coaches, or use a ‘runner’ to pass on messages.

While Slot is unable to speak with players on the pitch, he is allowed to enter the dressing room at half time and discuss tactics.

The Dutchman’s two-match ban means he will also have to watch Liverpool’s Premier League trip to Aston Villa on Wednesday up in the stands.

It has since been revealed that Slot said to Oliver, ‘You gave me a red for that?!’, after shaking the referee’s hand sarcastically.

Derby fallout: Van Dijk comments and Slot ‘rage’

In his post-match interview, Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk criticised Oliver’s performance.

“I think the referee had a big part in the game today in terms of certain challenges were given as fouls and similar weren’t. In the end, it is just disappointing to concede a very good strike, but a disappointing one,” he said.

Sky Sports journalist Lewis Jones was at the game, and he tried to explain Slot’s ‘rage’.

“In the drama of it all, Liverpool are fuming at the decision not to award a foul from Beto for a push on Konate,” Jones said.

“That’s why Arne Slot was raging at full-time and was shown a red card. It’s such a big moment for many, many reasons.”

Everton, Liverpool play out memorable derby