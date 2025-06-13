There is a simple explanation as to why the Florian Wirtz transfer to Liverpool is on hold, while the Reds are expected to claim the final fee they’ve committed to is LOWER than the true number, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Transfer guru Romano broke the news on Tuesday of Liverpool forging a verbal agreement with Bayer Leverkusen for the transfer of Florian Wirtz.

A club-to-club agreement worth a staggering €150m has been struck. A transfer at that price will not only break Liverpool’s all-time record for most expensive signing, but also make Wirtz the most expensive player in Premier League history too.

Sky Germany backed up Romano’s reporting, though as yet, the bulk of other sources and outlets are yet to commit.

Most within the industry still state Liverpool and Leverkusen have a few final details to iron out. There are no shortage of sources claiming Liverpool won’t pay as much as €150m too.

The fact there have been no further updates since Romano’s announcement on Tuesday could give Liverpool fans reason to fear.

However, in a fresh update provided via his YouTube channel, Romano laid any concerns to rest when revealing the simpler explanation for why nothing has changed over the last 48 hours.

“I want to explain one thing,” began Romano. “Florian Wirtz is on holiday.

“Before completing this transfer with the formal steps… when I say formal steps I mean sign the contract, take the pictures, do the medical, all the rest.

“I told you two days ago ‘here we go’. Agreement done, verbal agreement, so working on the technical side, exchanging all the documents and preparing all the contracts.

“But I told you the agreement is done and I can confirm the agreement is done. You can consider Wirtz as a Liverpool player, that’s my understanding.

“Then they wait for Wirtz to return from his holiday to undergo the medical test, to complete this transfer, but the agreement club-to-club is okay.”

What about the transfer fee?

Romano then suggested Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen may cite different total costs of the deal when it comes time to brief the media.

From an optics point of view, Liverpool would want the fee to be lower, while Leverkusen would obviously like the figures put forward in the media to be higher.

In any case, Romano is adamant the real figure involved is €150m / £127m with add-ons included.

“I expect the two clubs to send different messages on the pricing,” continued Romano. “For Leverkusen it’s going to be €150m package. For Liverpool it’s going to be less than this.

“So now I expect different messages on the price, we will see what happens there, but for sure the agreement is done.”

Taking to X, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg echoed Romano’s reporting and also claimed the deal should be wrapped up “next week” at the latest.

“Bayer 04 Leverkusen expect Florian Wirtz’s move to FC Liverpool to be finalised next week – including the medical, which is scheduled to take place next week at the latest,” wrote the reporter. “Wirtz, currently on holiday.”

