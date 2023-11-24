Why Klopp won’t sign new Liverpool contract revealed, as German eyes ultimate next job

Why Jurgen Klopp is in no mood to sign a contract extension at Liverpool has come to light amid claims another job is a “big target for his future.”

Klopp, 56, is remarkably the third-longest serving manager in the top four divisions of English football at present. The German has worked wonders at Liverpool and if leaving the club tomorrow, would be remembered in the same bracket as Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley and Kenny Dalglish.

Klopp’s current contract at Anfield doesn’t expire until 2026. His latest extension that added two years onto his pre-existing deal was penned in April 2022.

Liverpool completely rebuilt their midfield over the summer and Klopp has labelled his revamped side “Liverpool reloaded”.

As such, it would come as a major surprise if he were to leave the club in the ensuing years. But according to BILD reporter Christian Falk, Klopp has no intention of signing another contract extension any time soon.

Explaining why, Falk stated the fact there’s nearly three years left to run is the primary reason why Klopp is in no mood to discuss an extension.

Furthermore, Falk claimed taking the German national team job – a role Klopp was reportedly offered but rejected prior to Julian Nagelsmann’s appointment in September – is a “big target” in Klopp’s future.

“A reported contract offer in the works for Jurgen Klopp is not a big topic at the moment,” Falk told Caught Offside. “It’s not Klopp’s plan – it’s too early for that.

“I don’t think Liverpool have pressured him on this. It was surprising for everyone that Jurgen signed his last contract so early, so I don’t think this will be discussed until he’s closer to the end of his current terms.

“You see what is happening in Germany with the national team… I think this is a big target for his future, so that’s why he won’t sign a new contract so early.”

Should Liverpool fans worry?

There appears to be no immediate cause for concern for Reds fans given Klopp is under contract until 2026.

What’s more, Falk’s explanation of Klopp not wanting to discuss a new deal so soon after signing his last extension makes perfect sense.

There’ll be plenty of time for Klopp and Liverpool to come to the negotiating table in 2024 and 2025. However, the spectre of the German national team job will always loom large in the background.

Germany are in the midst of a remarkable downturn at international level. Indeed, since the beginning of 2022 their record stands at seven wins, eight draws and eight defeats.

Hansi Flick was replaced by former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann over the summer. However, fortunes have not improved, with Germany winning just one of Nagelsmann’s four matches in charge so far.

The chance to revive your home country’s fortunes on the international stage is one few would be able to pass up twice.

