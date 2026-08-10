Why Liverpool haven’t bid for Bradley Barcola revealed as Arsenal hijack truths emerge

France star Bradley Barcola is being linked with Arsenal and Liverpool

A trusted source has explained the reasoning behind why Liverpool still haven’t bid for Bradley Barcola, while the truth on Arsenal hijacking this deal has come to light.

Barcola, 23, is on course to leave PSG before the summer transfer window slams shut. His preferred destination is Anfield, and while personal terms with Liverpool aren’t yet agreed, no issues on that front are anticipated.

However, talk of Arsenal hijacking Liverpool’s deal continues to swirl, and has amped up in the aftermath of the Gunners missing out on Vinicius Junior.

Liverpool can ill afford to let this deal slip after already waving goodbye to Mohamed Salah and failing to sign Yan Diomande.

According to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are in active, daily talks with PSG regarding Barcola’s would-be transfer.

However, despite the open and free-flowing dialogue, Liverpool are still to table an official opening bid.

Romano explained: “On Bradley Barcola, my understanding is that Liverpool remain in active talks, in daily talks with Paris Saint-Germain. So, the conversations are ongoing.

“Then financially there is still no agreement, so we need to be patient, but personal terms, not an issue at all, and Liverpool remain in active talks with Paris Saint-Germain for Bradley Barcola.

“Liverpool know that they need to improve their opening conversations, indicated proposal, because from my information, Liverpool didn’t send an official bid to Paris Saint-Germain.

“There were reports of Liverpool sending an official bid and then telling PSG they don’t have the money – I am told that this is not the case.”

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Real reason Liverpool haven’t bid for Bradley Barcola

PSG have set their stall out at an eye-watering €170m / £145m, a figure Liverpool have no intention of paying.

And according to the latest from Ben Jacobs when speaking on talkSPORT, the reason Liverpool are biding their time is because they hope PSG will drop their price once they’ve wrapped up deals for Ferran Torres and Mika Godts.

What’s more, Jacobs strongly suggested talk of Arsenal hijacking Liverpool’s move for Barcola is overblown. For now at least, the Reds don’t fear the Gunners.

“Liverpool feel in control of this narrative because they’re in contact with PSG,” declared Jacobs. “And I think more important than worrying about what Arsenal do to Liverpool is waiting for PSG to maybe sign Godts from Ajax, and in addition Ferran Torres is very close from Barcelona for €50m.

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“Torres has already agreed a five-year contract, and Maghnes Akliouche has come in as well.

“So once PSG get who they need through the door, and I think it might be clearer this week, then Liverpool will feel they can finally make a bid, and maybe suddenly that Barcola price comes down.”