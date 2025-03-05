New details have emerged as to why Liverpool rejected the opportunity to appoint Ruben Amorim as the successor to Jurgen Klopp last summer in a real sliding doors moment which saw the Reds CEO of football Michael Edwards ultimately plump for Arne Slot.

The Dutchman was something of a surprise choice to step into the very sizeable shoes vacated by legendary boss Klopp, with the German choosing to step down after almost nine years and seven trophies in the Anfield dug-out. And with many people fearing a drop-off in standards once Klopp walked away, what has transpired has been the polar opposite with Liverpool – so far at least – enjoying a dream season under Slot’s command.

Indeed, the Reds find themselves 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League and could have the title wrapped up in a matter of weeks if results continue to go their way. And having also won through to the Carabao Cup final, where they take on Newcastle in two Sundays’ time, Liverpool could soon be celebrating the first piece of silverware of the Slot era at Anfield.

There is also the small matter of the Champions League, and, going into Wednesday’s tasty-looking last-16 tie against PSG, the in-form Reds will travel to Paris with a superb 74.42 win percentage record.

However, before the arrival of Slot, Liverpool chief Edwards had taken a very strong look at then Sporting CP coach Amorim, with the Portuguese quickly installed as favourite for the job once it became clear that former favourite Xabi Alonso had ruled himself out of the running.

And while Amorim topped a number of metrics for the admiring Reds guru, it was ultimately decided to look elsewhere.

Now a top source has lifted the lid on that decision and underlined the £400m fear that fuelled their wish to look elsewhere.

Writing for The Times, journalist Jonathan Northcroft stated: ‘When Liverpool considered him as a candidate to replace Jürgen Klopp, they liked that he scored top of their metrics among leading European coaches for keeping players fit but calculated it would cost £400million to re-equip their squad for his distinctive system and needs.’

Report: Amorim now has Man Utd regrets

While Liverpool did pass up on Amorim, it was not long before the Portuguese coach did find himself winging his way to the Premier League – but with arch-rivals Man Utd.

His appointment at Old Trafford has not had the desired effect, with the Red Devils failing to spark into life under the former Sporting coach. He currently has a very modest 41.67% win record, having won just 10 of his 24 matches at the helm so far.

A big factor behind those struggles is Amorim’s insistence on playing a 3-4-2-1 formation, which is not entirely suited to the players he has inherited at Old Trafford.

Speaking in November, upon Amorim’s arrival at Old Trafford, Jamie Carragher shared his own theory behind the Liverpool snub.

“My suspicion is that one of the reasons Liverpool favoured Slot over Amorim last summer is because the Dutchman prefers the more traditional four at the back, so the transition was easier for the squad he inherited,” Carragher wrote in the Daily Telegraph and with Amorim tending to prefer a 3-4-3 formation.

“Under Jurgen Klopp, the style of the first team was mirrored down to academy level to ensure those who made the step up were familiar with the playing patterns.”

With those struggles apparent for all to see, it’s now been reported that Amorim has told friends he ‘regrets taking’ the United job amid his struggles to lift the club’s performances and serious doubts over the quality of the players at his disposal, while claims have also been made about how the Portuguese has ‘damaged morale’ at Old Trafford.

