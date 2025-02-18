Sources: Liverpool WILL bid for Barcelona ace on one condition as price demands deemed ‘fair’

Frenkie de Jong’s future with Barcelona remains uncertain and Liverpool are considering a move for the Dutch midfielder this summer, with a cut-price transfer a possibility.

The 27-year-old’s contract at the Camp Nou expires in 2026 and given he’s on a very high salary, Barcelona are hoping to cash in on his depature.

De Jong, for his part, is keen to see out his contract with the Catalans to recoup his wages in full, as none of his suitors are willing to match his current terms of around €19m (£15.8m, $19.9m) per year.

It will therefore be a ‘very hot’ summer for De Jong, per sources, as Barcelona are already ‘pushing’ for a sale to generate funds and reduce their wage bill.

TEAMtalk understands they are willing to listen to offers in the region of €35m (£29m, $36.6m) for De Jong, which his suitors, namely Liverpool, view as fair value.

However, the Dutchman’s agents present a major hurdle. Any potential deal would require De Jong to accept a significant pay cut, something he has been reluctant to do in the past.

Liverpool are keen to strengthen their midfield options this summer and as we reported in December, consider De Jong a top target, but only under different salary conditions.

Juventus could rival Liverpool for Frenkie de Jong

We understand that in recent weeks, in light of Douglas Luiz’s not-so-convincing performances, Juventus have also asked for information on De Jong.

Even if the possible transfer fee is not considered an issue, the Bianconeri are not willing to remain on his tracks if the salary demands are not significantly reduced.

De Jong’s future, therefore, all depends on him: if the midfielder becomes open to reducing his wage, there will certainly be developments in the coming months,. Otherwise, his transfer is very difficult.

De Jong signed for Barcelona from Ajax in January 2019 for around £60m. He quickly became one of the club’s key players, having made 237 appearances for the club to date.

However, he has found consistent minutes hard to come by under Hansi Flick and missed the first eight LaLiga games of this season with an ankle injury.

De Jong is undoubtedly a top player on his day, so it will be interesting to see if Liverpool do make a concrete approach for him in the coming months.

Meanwhile, two top sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Liverpool are very interested in Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen and are weighing up a bid in the summer.

The talented 19-year-old has a £50m release clause in his Cherries’ contract – a relatively cheap fee given the £70m+ valuations for the likes of Marc Guehi, Jarrad Branthwaite and Murillo.

However, Chelsea are also big admirers of Huijsen and we could therefore see the two Premier League clubs go head-to-head for his signature.

In other news, reports suggest that Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon remains on Liverpool’s radar and he could be a top target for the Reds should Luis Diaz leave Anfield.

