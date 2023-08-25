Liverpool ‘willing’ to greenlight another midfield exit after receiving multiple enquiries from league star’s played in before

There are several clubs in the Championship who would be willing to sign Tyler Morton on loan from Liverpool, who are open to doing business, a report has revealed.

Morton spent last season in the second tier while on loan at Blackburn Rovers. Now, there are multiple clubs in the Championship keen to offer him the next step. According to This Is Anfield, several suitors have registered their interest in the midfielder.

Liverpool are said to be ‘willing’ to loan out the 20-year-old again after he recently resumed training following a foot injury. Exactly where he could end up remains unspecified, but his temporary exit appears to be something Liverpool are considering carefully.

They have already offloaded various midfield options this summer either by releasing, selling or loaning them away. The likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arthur Melo, Leighton Clarkson and Fabio Carvalho have all found new clubs one way or another.

Despite all the departures, Morton would still realistically be behind Thiago Alcantara, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, Curtis Jones, Stefan Bajcetic and Harvey Elliott for a place in Liverpool’s evolving midfield.

And the report has also hinted that Liverpool could be looking to make one final midfield signing for the summer after Mac Allister, Szoboszlai and the most recent addition of Endo, which would further demote Morton in the pecking order.

After all, he only has nine appearances for the club to his name at senior level so far, including just two in the Premier League. When he went to Ewood Park, though, he made 46 appearances last season, so another spell in the Championship should be more useful for his development.

In the bigger picture, Morton remains under contract at Anfield for the long term after signing an extension with the club back in January.

