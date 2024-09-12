Winger confirms summer transfer to Liverpool fell through, with chances of deal being revived rated

A Mexican winger has confirmed speculation that he came close to joining Liverpool in the recent summer window, and whether the deal could be revived and what reportedly caused the move to collapse has been revealed.

Liverpool settled for making just a pair of first-team signings in Arne Slot’s first window at the helm. Giorgi Mamardashvili cost £30m when signed from Valencia before being loaned straight back to the Spanish side. Federico Chiesa joined from Juventus in a deal worth £12.5m.

But according to Mexican outlet TUDN, Liverpool came ‘very close’ to signing Pumas UNAM winger, Cesar Huerta.

Now, in an interview carried by AS, Huerta himself has confirmed he was on the cusp of moving to Anfield before a late “issue” scuppered the deal. Huerta even claimed he had his “suitcase ready” before the move collapsed.

“There was an issue,” admitted Huerta. “I had my suitcase ready, but it fell through because of an issue.”

Huerta went on to suggest his chances of securing a future move to Liverpool aren’t all that high when declaring: “I know it’s a train that only comes once.”

Huerta continued: “I know that sooner or later, if I keep doing things right, I’ll get the opportunity.

“I know it’s a train that only comes once and I’m focused on Pumas.”

Why did Huerta’s Liverpool move crumble?

When initially breaking news of Huerta and Liverpool’s near miss earlier in September, TUDN pointed the finger of blame in the unlikely direction of Sunderland.

Per the report, Liverpool’s plan was to loan Huerta straight out to Championship high flyers Sunderland.

The Black Cats have won four from four to begin the new campaign and were reportedly viewed as the perfect place for Huerta to develop while out on loan.

However, Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris was said to have vetoed that idea and ‘did not endorse the arrival of the Mexican.’

Rather than attempt to find a second club for Huerta to join, Liverpool simply pulled the plug on signing Huerta full stop.

Liverpool given boost in two of three huge deals

The biggest concern among Liverpool fans at present is the futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah. The trio are all out of contract at season’s end.

However, Van Dijk strongly hinted he wishes to sign a new deal with Liverpool when commenting on his future while on international duty with the Netherlands.

Elsewhere, the Liverpool Echo recently listed three reasons why Salah is ‘desperate’ to re-sign with the Reds.

Two of the reasons related to breaking records, while the third revolves around Salah and his family being settled in Liverpool.

In the aftermath of Liverpool’s 3-0 victory over Manchester United, Salah stated Liverpool had not yet opened talks over a contract extension with the Egyptian and his camp.

However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano subsequently confirmed those long-anticipated talks are scheduled to take place in the very near future.

Huerta’s chance at making history dashed

How much Liverpool were prepared to pay for Huerta has not yet come to light. However, TUDN stated the move ‘could have been the bomb signing for Liga MX abroad’, thus suggesting it would have been one of the biggest sales in the league’s history.

Furthermore, Huerta would have written his name in the history books by becoming the first Mexican player to play for Liverpool had his move crossed the line.

Alas, the move fell through on August 29 (the day before the English window closed), which was also the same day Liverpool confirmed the arrival of Federico Chiesa.

Whether one is a direct result of the other is not yet clear. Though what is clear is Chiesa very much represents a player who can help Liverpool in the here and now.

Given Huerta would reportedly have been loaned to Sunderland for the 2024/25 season, he’d have made no impression at Anfield until next year at the earliest.

Chiesa, meanwhile, has been building up his fitness over the international break and could be in line to make his debut in Satuirday’s Premier League clash with Bournemouth.

