Liverpool star Mo Salah has been sent a strong message over his future by Jurgen Klopp amid claims a record-breaking deal with Al-Ittihad is close to being announced – while the former Reds boss has dropped a cheeky hint about the future transfer plans for Virgil van Dijk.

The talismanic Salah is now just a matter of months away from seeing his Anfield deal expire, and he is already eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas side of his choosing. While Liverpool still hope to persuade the Egyptian to commit to a new deal, they appear at growing risk of losing the 32-year-old on a free transfer.

Salah recently admitted that despite lengthy talks over an extension at Anfield, a new deal was still some distance away, leading to heightening speculation of a move elsewhere and with the likes of PSG seen as strong suitors for his signature.

However, in recent days reports have increased over a move to Saudi Arabia, with reports in Spain suggesting a record-breaking deal is edging closer.

Now, Fichajes reports that Salah is ‘very close’ to signing for Al-Ittihad, with the Liverpool forward apparently ‘aiming to leave Anfield at the end of the season’.

Al-Ittihad are now ’emerging as the leading contender and are reported to be willing to offer him a contract that could make him the highest-paid footballer in the world’ and in excess of the £1.3m a week taken home by Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, his former Liverpool boss Klopp still hopes there is a chance Salah will extend his stay at Anfield, telling multiple media sources: “I hope he stays.

“He’s the biggest striker Liverpool have had in modern times. Obviously there were other really good strikers. He’s a fantastic player, a fantastic human being, an outstanding athlete. The best ambassador your country could have. I hope he stays at Liverpool.”

What next for Salah as Klopp drops cheeky Van Dijk transfer hint

Despite those claims of a move to the Middle East, our transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti believes Salah is not yet ready to move to the Saudi Pro-League and wants to continue in Europe should he fail to agree on a new deal at Anfield.

To that end, Galetti has told us that Salah will choose between two clubs: either staying at Liverpool or signing for PSG.

Klopp, meanwhile, admits that, had he still been at Anfield, the stress of seeing whether Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk would be staying or not, would have stressed him out.

“I’m so happy I’m not in charge of that situation and dealing with those questions every week,” he said. “I would love all three of them to extend their contracts. They do not tell me what is going on.”

Turning his thoughts to Van Dijk, Klopp – who is now Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull – claims he can one day see the Dutch defender turning out for New York Red Bull, though he also admits such a move is still a few years away.

“When Virgil is 41 to 44, I’m sure he’d love to play for New York … I’d welcome him with open arms,” Klopp cheekily added.

“I’m not sure we could afford to sign Mo. Trent? I still can’t believe that you discuss that he can’t defend. I watched a few press conferences. Oh my God. Yes, he did not play well against Manchester United. Imagine if you made such a fuss of him when he played well as when he did not play well. It would be such a cool planet.”

Latest Liverpool news: Bayern star targeted; Nunez claims debunked

Meanwhile, a Sky Sports reporter has revealed Liverpool chiefs are ready to push the button on a deal to bring Joshua Kimmich to Anfield – and a deal could go through this month.

Sacha Tavolieri has revealed exactly how much Reds bosses are willing to spend on the experienced Bayern Munich star this month – and what position he will be asked to fulfil in Arne Slot’s side.

Elsewhere, our reporter Ben Jacobs has moved to play down claims that Darwin Nunez is the subject of a mammoth bid from Saudi side Al-Hilal.

Revealing all about the Uruguayan’s situation at Anfield and having provided an insight into the player’s thinking, Jacobs has moved to play down the growing claims of an imminent sale at Liverpool for the 25-year-old.

And finally, the Reds have been boosted in their quest to sign Aurelien Tchouameni from Real Madrid amid claims that Florentino Perez has listed the Frenchman as one of three high-profile players he is open to selling this summer.

