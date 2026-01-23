A Tottenham ace Liverpool would love to sign is now ‘keen to move on from Spurs’, though we can reveal the asking price that’s been set would set a new world record if the Reds paid up.

It’s fair to say Tottenham’s season has been anything but smooth sailing, at least on the domestic front. Thomas Frank is under huge pressure despite overseeing a morale-boosting victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League in midweek.

In the event the Dane is sacked, all eyes will be on who Spurs appoint as his successor, and that decision could also have ramifications for Micky van de Ven.

The Dutch defender has cut an agitated figure all season, even arguing with his own fans at times.

Liverpool have been confirmed by numerous outlets and sources as being interested in signing the 24-year-old who could be viewed as the long-term heir to Virgil van Dijk in the left centre-back position.

And after missing out on Marc Guehi and remaining far apart with Ibrahima Konate over a new contract, it’s almost guaranteed the Reds will sign one and more probably two new centre-halves in the summer.

Our insider, Dean Jones, has been informed Van de Ven is keeping a close eye on who Spurs turn to if axing Frank.

Sources explained Van de Ven wants a high profile and high calibre manager to take the reins as a clear sign of Spurs’ ambition.

If the club appoint a ‘project’ manager who’ll take several years to turn the club’s fortunes around, Van de Ven doesn’t want to stick around for the journey.

And according to the latest from The Daily Mail, Van de Ven’s mind is already made up and he wants OUT of Tottenham.

In a section on the piece which detailed what progress Liverpool have made on signings for the summer, they declared the Dutch defender is ‘keen to move on from Spurs.’

That will be music to the ears of Liverpool, though that’s not to say a move – potentially as early as the summer – will be easy to agree.

Tottenham are notoriously tough negotiators when it comes to selling their prized assets to major domestic rivals. What’s more, the asking price they’ve just slapped on Van de Ven would require Liverpool to break a world record.

Transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has been told Tottenham want £100m before considering a sale.

A move at that price point would make Van de Ven the world’s most expensive defender, surpassing the £80m Manchester United paid when signing Harry Maguire from Leicester.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Liverpool news – £80m midfielder / New Salah approach…

In other news, Liverpool are prepared to pay £80m for one of the three midfielders Manchester United are pinning their hopes on, and TEAMtalk can confirm it’s almost 100 percent guaranteed a move is made.

Elsewhere, the Saudis have reignited their pursuit of Liverpool icon Mohamed Salah, according to a report, while the Reds have already identified his potential successor.

Finally, Man Utd and Liverpool have failed in their quest to bring Yisa Alao to Old Trafford and Anfield, respectively, with Fabrizio Romano revealing that Chelsea have agreed a deal with Sheffield Wednesday for the left-back.