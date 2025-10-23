Liverpool worst fears coming true as Bayern Munich accelerate second transfer hammerblow

Bayern Munich could deliver a transfer blow on Liverpool for a second time after a trusted source confirmed a meeting has taken place in Bavaria.

Bayern poached Luis Diaz over the summer, and despite receiving a handsome €75m fee, the Reds didn’t actually want to let the Colombian go.

Diaz had personally decided the time was right to experience change and since joining Bayern, he’s already racked up 11 goal contributions (seven goals, four assists).

Diaz’s efforts could certainly have proven useful in Liverpool’s recent four-match losing streak amid most of the current crop of Reds forwards suffering an alarming dip in form.

Bayern and Liverpool are converging in the market once again ahead of the 2026 summer window, though this time it involves a player at the opposite end of the pitch.

Marc Guehi is being courted by both clubs, along with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Inter Milan, to name just three others.

Liverpool came close to signing Guehi on deadline day, only to see Crystal Palace pull the plug after failing to land an adequate replacement.

Liverpool still intend to sign Guehi when he leaves Palace via free agency at season’s end. However, unlike their overseas rivals, they cannot forge a pre-contract agreement with the player.

Clubs like Bayern can and come January 1, Guehi’s future could already be sealed in writing. And according to the latest from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Bayern are stepping up their efforts to bring Guehi on board.

Plettenberg wrote on X: “In recent days, there has been a meeting in Munich between Max Eberl and Gordon Stipic, the top agent of Marc Guehi.

“FC Bayern are fully involved in the race, as Guehi is set to leave Crystal Palace on a free transfer. Real Madrid and Liverpool are also in the race.

“Guehi, alongside Nico Schlotterbeck, is currently one of Eberl‘s preferred targets, should Dayot Upamecano choose not to extend his contract or if Min-jae Kim were to be sold.”

Guehi won’t give Liverpool special treatment

Unfortunately for Liverpool, their near miss with Guehi in the summer has opened the doors for high-powered rivals to swoop.

What’s more, TEAMtalk has been informed Guehi will not give Liverpool preferential treatment despite agreeing personal terms and even passing a medical with the club last summer.

Instead, Guehi will treat all clubs who knock on his door the same and Bayern are seemingly doing all they can to seal a deal six months before Liverpool are able.

Should Liverpool miss out on Guehi for a second time, confirmed alternatives on their radar include Upamecano and Schlotterbeck – both of whom are on Bayern’s radar in case they miss out on Guehi.

