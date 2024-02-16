Xabi Alonso chooses between Liverpool and Bayern Munich, with incoming offer expected to succeed

Who Xabi Alonso will choose between Liverpool and Bayern Munich has been revealed in a report that also claims an approach that will seal a deal is being readied.

Alonso is arguably the world’s most in-demand manager on the back of the miracles he’s worked at Bayer Leverkusen.

The German club are on course to lift their first ever Bundesliga title and break Bayern Munich’s 11-year stranglehold in the process.

Furthermore, Alonso’s side remarkably remain unbeaten across all competitions this season. Their record in 31 matches stands at 27 wins, four draws and zero defeats. Leverkusen’s goal difference in that span is an incredible plus 71.

Alonso rubberstamped his credentials as a top tier manager when overseeing the destruction of Bayern during Germany’s top-of-the-table clash last weekend.

Leverkusen thumped their title rivals 3-0, with the victory extending their lead atop the table to five points.

Few expect Leverkusen to be able to hold on to their hugely impressive manager beyond the current campaign, especially given the calibre of club courting his signature.

Indeed, Barcelona, Chelsea, Liverpool and Bayern Munich have all fixed their gaze on Alonso. Of the quartet, moves to Barcelona and Chelsea look farfetched given Alonso’s historical connections with Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Furthermore, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Alonso is only likely to leave Leverkusen if offered the top job at one of the three heavyweight clubs he starred for during his playing days. The trio in question are Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

But with Carlo Ancelotti recently signing a contract extension with Real, the race for Alonso is down to Liverpool and Bayern.

Tuchel’s time running out

Liverpool are certain to have a new manager at the helm next season following Jurgen Klopp’s announcement he’ll walk away when the campaign concludes.

Bayern, meanwhile, are in crisis under Thomas Tuchel who could oversee their first trophyless season since the 2011/12 campaign.

Bayern lost the domestic super cup to RB Leipzig, are out of the DFB Pokal, trail Leverkusen by five points in the Bundesliga and are a goal down to Lazio at the half way mark of their Round of 16 tie in the Champions League.

As such, Foot Mercato state that even if Tuchel manages to see out the season, he’s unlikely to be in charge for the next campaign.

Now, according to the French report, Alonso has a clear preference between Liverpool and Bayern.

EURO PAPER TALK: Liverpool braced as PSG focus hunt for Mbappe successor towards Anfield; De Jong chase down to three clubs

Alonso picks Liverpool over Bayern

Foot Mercato state it’s Liverpool who are Alonso’s No 1 choice when the time comes to leave Leverkusen.

What’s more, it’s stated the Reds have settled on Alonso as their ‘priority’ target to succeed Klopp and ‘are ready to make an offer to Leverkusen.’

Alonso is under contract with Leverkusen until the summer of 2026, meaning Liverpool will be required to reach a settlement with the German side before the manager can be released.

Foot Mercato’s claims echo recent comments made by Alonso’s former teammate at Bayern – Bastian Schweinsteiger.

“I know him, and I am sure his dream is to coach Liverpool,” said Schweinsteiger.

“I am sure he will leave Leverkusen in the summer.”

With Alonso’s preference clear and a Liverpool approach reportedly in the works, it may not be long before Alonso replacing Klopp at Anfield becomes official.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool going ‘all out’ to sign former Chelsea star in shock £43m transfer