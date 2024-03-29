Xabi Alonso explains why he rejected Liverpool as Klopp reacts to monumental manager twist

Xabi Alonso has finally broken his silence on the reports linking him with Liverpool and Bayern Munich by confirming his decision to stay at Bayer Leverkusen.

Alonso has emerged into one of the most exciting managers in the world amid the brilliant job he is doing at Leverkusen. Alonso’s side have gone unbeaten in 38 matches across all competitions so far this season and could break history by winning an astonishing treble.

Leverkusen sit top of the Bundesliga table with a 10-point advantage over usual champions Bayern, while they also remain in with a shout of winning both the Europa League and German cup.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Alonso ever since current boss Jurgen Klopp announced his decision to leave Anfield at the end of the campaign in January.

Bayern, meanwhile, started pursuing the Spaniard after mutually deciding to part ways with Thomas Tuchel this summer, which became public in February.

Recent reports in Germany have suggested Alonso would rather join Bayern than Liverpool, should he opt to leave Leverkusen.

But on Thursday, it emerged that the former midfielder will reject all offers this summer to continue the great work he is doing at the Bay Arena.

Ahead of Leverkusen’s league clash against Hoffenheim on Saturday, Alonso was asked to clarify his position. He responded (via Fabrizio Romano): “I had a good meeting with Bayer Leverkusen and I informed them that I will stay and continue at the club. After lot of talks about my future, I used the break to reflect and make my decision. This is the place to be for me.

Xabi Alonso Leverkusen spell ‘not over’

“My job at Bayer is not over. I want to help the club, help the players to develop, the board is great… it’s all fantastic here. I’m still [a] young coach but I think this is the best decision for my future. I took my time and I’m sure about that.

“I’m grateful to Bayer and the board, the players, the fans. I feel that this is the best way, to continue together. I have also informed the players, it’s true.

“My deadline was this week, it’s [a] matter of respect. Now everything is clear.

“I’m not gonna comment about Liverpool or Bayern. These are big clubs and I’ve strong links with them but I’m in the place where I want to be. It’s not time to decide my future now, I want to develop at Bayer Leverkusen.”

Prior to Liverpool’s home clash against Brighton on Sunday, Klopp was asked to give his response to Alonso’s decision. The German said: “He is doing an incredible job there.

“They have a great team and will probably keep the team together. I understand that he wants to do that.

“For the other stuff, nothing I have to say about that to be honest.”

